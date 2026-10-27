WE HELP DEALERS MAKES ITS MOVE INTO MICHIGAN WITH NEW LANSING OFFICE

We take marketing, operations, and OEM projects off your plate so you can focus on what actually matters: selling and servicing more cars, increasing profitability, and growing your dealership.

Growing demand from OEM clients and advertising agencies drives expansion as the company doubles down on personalized service and lasting partnerships.

- Tina Novoa, Director of OperationsLANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- We Help Dealers is expanding its footprint with a new satellite office in Lansing, Michigan, bringing its dealership marketing, operational expertise, and franchise/OEM support closer to the clients and advertising agencies asking for more local service.The expansion reflects growing demand for accessible, hands-on support and reinforces the company's commitment to helping automotive partners work smarter, save time, and get the support they need.“Our clients are the reason we grow, and listening to them is what drives us forward,” said Tina Novoa, Director of Operations at We Help Dealers.“Our 97% client return rate speaks to the relationships we build and the care we put into every partnership. Clients come back because we understand their needs, deliver on our promises, and make their jobs easier. Our Lansing expansion is about bringing that same commitment even closer to the people who count on us.”With a new local presence in Michigan, We Help Dealers is strengthening its ability to collaborate with OEM teams and agency partners while continuing to deliver practical, customized solutions backed by firsthand automotive industry experience.About We Help DealersHeadquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, We Help Dealers delivers time-saving dealership marketing, operational solutions, and OEM support grounded in firsthand automotive industry experience. Founded by professionals who know the dealership and OEM world from the inside, the company provides practical, customized support for everything from specialized projects to ongoing marketing and operational needs. At its core, We Help Dealers is built around a simple promise: We're the time you don't have.

Tina Novoa

We Help Dealers

+1 925-858-8201

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WE HELP DEALERS MAKES ITS MOVE INTO MICHIGAN WITH NEW LANSING OFFICE News Provided By We Help Dealers October 27, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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