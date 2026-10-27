Inocta.Io Names The Intelligence Of Operations, Its Method For Making AI Hold Inside Real Operations

The Intelligence of Operations: a team maps how its company runs, then places AI where the work can carry it.

AI is no longer a technology problem. inocta's method organizes a company's knowledge and workflow so people and machines can work together.

- Mo Kahlain, founder of inoctaTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI is no longer a technology problem. inocta today named The Intelligence of Operations, its method to organize a company's knowledge and workflow so people and machines can work together.Key facts- Its four pillars run in order: Map, Structure, Deploy and Manage.- Companies start in one of three ways: Foundation, A Process with AI or The IO Program.- The method came from a first AI product, Diina, that one prompt overtook within three months.A preliminary 2025 MIT NANDA study found that 95% of the organizations it studied got zero return on generative AI. Its authors traced the gap to approach, not to the models. Every company can buy the same AI models. Far fewer can make them hold in daily work.inocta's method starts from how a company runs, then puts AI where the work can carry it. Intelligence is the machine layer: code, data, systems and automation. Operations is the human layer: process and judgment. AI multiplies the intelligence. The human channels it.inocta noted the same mistake in company after company. Teams treat their processes and methods as binders: static documents filed once and left on a shelf. Yet that know-how is their recipe, and it is where the transformation happens. The word process comes from the Latin processus, which means progress, a moving forward. A process was never meant to sit in a binder. So management has to change at the core of operations. That change is what The Intelligence of Operations names.The method runs in four pillars, in order. Map shows how the business creates value and where the work gets stuck. Structure defines the work with the people who do it. Deploy puts the agreed AI solution into use, with operating rules and human checks. Manage sets who reviews and who decides. It also sets who makes improvements, so human authority stays clear.What the team learns inside client operations now goes into Mo Kahlain 's second book, which carries the name of the method. It is planned for 2027. It is written in English and in French from the start."We spent two years learning where the value went," said Mo Kahlain, founder of inocta. "With Diina, one prompt caught up with our whole architecture in three months. Code and apps now cost almost nothing to build. It is not about tools or platforms anymore. The value has moved to the knowledge of how a company runs and how its work flows. Only a method can organize that. That is what we are building: a new way to manage an organization. You can't automate what you don't understand. This is why we named it The Intelligence of Operations."The toolsIO Pulse takes the pulse of the team, with a short survey before any meeting.IO Matrix shows how the company operates, in a workshop with the leadership team.IO Process details the work in process maps the team can read, to show where AI will fit in. You can't automate what you don't understand.About inoctainocta is a Canadian operations company that works in French and English. It reads how a company runs and writes the work down so people and machines can both follow it. Then it puts AI where the work can carry it. Its method has four pillars: Map, Structure, Deploy and Manage. Companies work with inocta through three offers: Foundation, A Process with AI and The IO Program. inocta was founded by Mo Kahlain, author of Adapting to AGI, after selling, in 2024, the company he had built.The Intelligence of Operations. · inoctaRead the full release on inocta: The Intelligence of Operations

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inocta Names The Intelligence of Operations, Its Method for Making AI Hold Inside Real Operations News Provided By inocta October 27, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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