Quasi Robotics Introduces Wireless Docking And Charging For Model C2 Autonomous Mobile Robots

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New option brings automatic charging to Model C2 Large, PartPorter, and Heavy - reducing maintenance and keeping robots ready for work.

- Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi RoboticsFREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quasi Robotics today announced its new Wireless Docking & Charging Station for compatible Model C2 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). The new system allows robots to navigate to a dedicated station, dock, and recharge automatically, reducing the need for operator involvement and helping facilities coordinate charging with production schedules.“Automating material transport should also mean making it easier to keep robots charged and ready for work,” said Vladimir Lebedev, CEO of Quasi Robotics.“With wireless docking and charging, Model C2 can take care of charging as part of its workflow, so employees can stay focused on production instead of plugging in robots.”Powered by WiBotic's 300W wireless charging technology, this new charging option is available for Model C2 Large, PartPorter, and Heavy configurations.Automatic Charging That Fits the WorkdayThe Wireless Docking & Charging Station allows facilities to plan charging around delivery demand, shift changes, and break times. Robots can replenish battery energy between assignments through opportunity charging, helping maintain readiness for upcoming transport tasks. Once the robot reaches its target charge level, it automatically continues to its next delivery task.Contactless Power with Less MaintenanceAutomatic docking removes the routine manual task of remembering to plug in robots while keeping the facility floor clear of charging cables. The contactless design eliminates wear and tear, reducing maintenance caused by dirty or worn physical connections. It also ensures reliable charging without the need for perfect alignment on the connector.Built-In Monitoring and ProtectionThe charging hardware continuously monitors electrical and temperature conditions throughout each charge and automatically shuts off power when needed, including when a robot drives away from the station. Facility and safety teams can request supplier compliance documentation and installation requirements directly from Quasi Robotics to support their internal reviews.Compatibility and Product InquiriesWireless charging is offered for Model C2 Large, PartPorter, and Heavy. It is not available for Model C2 Mini or Standard. Customers interested in upgrading an existing robot can contact Quasi Robotics to confirm compatibility and installation requirements.For product information, deployment planning, or a demonstration, contact... or visit .About Quasi RoboticsQuasi Robotics develops autonomous mobile robots that automate material transport in manufacturing and other operational environments. Based in Frederick, Maryland, the company combines its Model C2 robot platforms with autonomous navigation and fleet management tools to help organizations reduce manual transport tasks and keep materials moving.# # #

Alena Shumova

Quasi Robotics

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Quasi Robotics Introduces Wireless Docking and Charging for Model C2 Autonomous Mobile Robots News Provided By Quasi Robotics October 27, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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