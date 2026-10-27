CSB Nutrition Joins Western Botanicals' Growing Contract Development And Manufacturing Platform

WB Blends welcomes CSB Nutrition to the Western Botanicals platform, expanding its capsule and powder manufacturing capabilities.

CSB Nutrition joins Western Botanicals, expanding capsule and powder capabilities alongside WB Blends and liquid supplement specialist Yellow Emperor.

UT, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Western Botanicals, a fast-growing dietary supplement contract development and manufacturing platform, today announced that CSB Nutrition (CSB) has joined the platform. CSB, a capsule and powder contract development and manufacturing organization based in Spanish Fork, Utah, joins WB Blends (also based in Spanish Fork) and Yellow Emperor. Together, they create a full-service platform across capsules, powders, and liquids.The collaboration significantly expands Western Botanicals' capsule and powder expertise, capacity, and product forms, including stick packs and gusseted bags. CSB's experienced team and cGMP-certified facility further strengthen the team's ability to serve customers with greater scale and reliability.“With CSB Nutrition, Yellow Emperor, and WB Blends now under one platform, we can support our customers across every major dosage form, from capsules and powders to liquids, all in one place,” said Don Shaver, CEO of WB Blends.“That completeness is what today's brands are looking for in a manufacturing partner, and it's what we're now built to deliver.”“WB Blends and CSB Nutrition together bring real scale and a broad range of formats across capsules and powders, and Yellow Emperor complements that with decades of custom liquid expertise,” said Scott Matukas, COO of WB Blends.“It means our customers can scale across more product forms with a single manufacturing partner.”For customers across the entities, the transition will be seamless. Existing teams, points of contact, and day-to-day operations remain unchanged. The collective team across WB Blends, CSB Nutrition, and Yellow Emperor is excited to begin this next chapter together and continue investing in the people, capabilities, and resources that will help customers grow for years to come. William Hood & Co. served as CSB's exclusive financial advisor.About WB BlendsWB Blends, a division of Western Botanicals, is a custom dietary supplement manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience producing capsules, powders, and liquid supplements for nutraceutical brands sold through leading retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Headquartered on a 200,000+ square-foot campus in Spanish Fork, Utah, WB Blends operates as a true manufacturing partner: proactive, transparent, and committed to helping customers successfully scale their brands.

Devin Simmons

WB Blends

+1 315-515-7899

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CSB Nutrition Joins Western Botanicals' Growing Contract Development and Manufacturing Platform News Provided By WB Blends October 27, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.