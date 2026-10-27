New Research Reveals Reproductive History Is Associated With Day 7 Blastocyst Pregnancy And Live Birth Outcomes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The findings point to personalized day 7 transfer counseling: encouraging news for first-time patients & clearer expectations for those with a failed transfer.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new study from US Fertility finds that the chance of live birth following a day 7 blastocyst embryo transfer are associated with a patient's prior embryo transfer history. The findings were presented at the 82nd ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo.Day 7 blastocysts develop more slowly than day 5 or day 6 embryos and are typically treated as a lower-priority option due to their overall reduced reproductive potential. This study is among the first to test that assumption directly, examining whether a patient's transfer history can be used to personalize a patients likelihood of live birth following the transfer of a day 7 blastocyst.“Patients often worry whether they will be successful using a day 7 embryo, and the findings from this study can be used to better counsel them on their likelihood of a successful outcome,” shares Jensen Reckhow, M.D., lead author and RMA of New York Fellow at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.“These data can be used for personalized counseling to help patients decide their next steps with treatment depending on their family-building goals.”The retrospective cohort study included 2,439 frozen embryo transfer (FET) cycles involving a day 7 blastocyst across the US Fertility network. Patients were grouped by transfer history: 1,318 were undergoing their first FET, and 1,121 had a prior FET, further stratified by whether that earlier transfer resulted in live birth or not. Researchers used regression modeling to adjust for patient age, embryo quality, and endometrial thickness.Key findings include:The chance of live birth with a day 7 embryo was similar between patients undergoing their first transfer (24.1%) and those with a prior transfer that resulted in live birth (25.2%).Patients with a history of a prior failed transfer had a significantly lower chance of live birth with a day 7 embryo (18.7%) compared to those undergoing their first transfer (24.1%).Clinical pregnancy loss was significantly higher among patients with a prior failed transfer (34.5%) compared to those undergoing their first transfer (24.9%).The proportion of day 7 embryos in a patient's embryo cohort (low vs. high) was not associated with differences in pregnancy, clinical pregnancy, pregnancy loss, or live birth outcomes.“This research gives us a more nuanced way to counsel patients who are considering the transfer of a day 7 blastocyst,” says Phillip Romanski, M.D., M.Sc., Associate Research Director for US Fertility and REI Physician at RMA of New York.“Rather than focusing solely on embryo grade or day of development, we can factor in a patient's own transfer history to set more realistic expectations going into this type of transfer.”These findings suggest a day 7 embryo has real live birth potential, the likelihood of which can be best understood when considering a patients prior reproductive history. For patients with a prior unsuccessful transfer, this research offers a clearer, more personalized picture of what to expect going in and guides providers toward counseling shaped by each patient's history.Learn more about US Fertility's Research Division, which conducts and publishes high-quality studies to advance the field of reproductive medicine and provide better, more effective care to infertility patients.ABOUT US FERTILITYUS Fertility, the nation's largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices and IVF laboratories, are united under a shared mission to deliver the joy of parenthood through advanced reproductive medicine and innovative science. To date, US Fertility practices and laboratories have helped more than 430,000 individuals and couples build their families using assisted reproductive technology. US Fertility supports over 200 physicians by leveraging collective expertise, driving innovation, and by providing advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance the delivery of exceptional patient care. Together with a growing suite of life science services, US Fertility is expanding access to the highest quality reproductive health care across over 135 clinic locations and 35 IVF laboratories.

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New research reveals reproductive history is associated with day 7 blastocyst pregnancy and live birth outcomes News Provided By US Fertility October 27, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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