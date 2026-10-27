Beyond Commissions Introduces A 90-Day First Deal Guarantee

Beyond CommissionsTM, a brand of Nava Consulting LLC, helps real estate agents look beyond transaction commissions by exploring additional income streams, business and tax-planning considerations, and strategies for long-term financial stability.

Laura Navaquin, founder of Beyond CommissionsTM, is a recognized thought leader in agent income diversification and creative financing strategies.

A dining room in a residential property owned by the founders of Beyond CommissionsTM, a brand of Nava Consulting LLC. Their real estate investing experience informs the company's approach to helping agents explore income diversification and long-term weal

The real estate framework helps agents pursue a first investment deal while addressing income diversification, business structure and long-term wealth building.

- Laura Navaquin, Founder of Beyond CommissionsTM

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Real estate agents can spend years building a successful business around commission checks, yet generating income and building lasting wealth are two different challenges.

Beyond Commissions TM is introducing a 90-Day First Deal Guarantee designed to help eligible real estate agents move toward their first qualifying deal through a structured framework that extends beyond traditional transaction income.

The initiative reflects a broader question facing real estate professionals: What happens to the financial future they are building when the next closing is delayed, the market slows, or they decide to reduce their production?

Beyond Commissions takes a broader view of financial growth, connecting income diversification, business structure, tax-planning considerations, and wealth-building strategies. The objective is to help agents look beyond generating their next commission and consider how the money they earn can support a stronger financial foundation.

“Real estate agents spend their careers helping other people navigate property transactions. We want them to think just as intentionally about their own financial future,” said Laura Navaquin, co-founder of Beyond Commissions.“It's about looking beyond the next closing and building a plan for what you earn, what you keep, and what you're building over time.”

A first deal is one milestone, not the whole plan

The 90-Day First Deal Guarantee centers on implementation rather than education alone. Eligible participants work through a structured process for defining their goals and acquisition criteria, evaluating opportunities, exploring funding options, and pursuing qualified offers.

The guarantee is subject to the program's written eligibility and participation requirements. A qualifying deal under contract is distinct from a completed transaction, and the guarantee does not promise that a property will close, generate a profit, or produce a particular financial return.

The framework is designed to complement an agent's existing real estate career. Participants are not being asked to abandon their brokerage relationships or stop earning commissions. Instead, the goal is to explore how their industry knowledge, professional network, and earned income can support a broader financial strategy.

Beyond earning more: keeping and building more

Beyond Commissions also addresses financial considerations that can be overlooked when the primary focus is transaction volume.

Business structure, bookkeeping, compensation arrangements, and tax planning can all affect how a real estate business operates. The framework helps participants identify areas to review and questions to discuss with qualified tax and legal professionals based on their individual circumstances. No specific tax savings are promised.

The wealth-building component focuses on evaluating opportunities and understanding potential strategies, including creative financing where appropriate. These strategies involve financial and operational risks, and outcomes depend on each individual's circumstances, decisions, and execution.

The larger objective is to connect the income agents already know how to generate with a more deliberate approach to financial resilience and long-term wealth building.

A broader approach to financial growth

Beyond Commissions was developed by Laura and Joseph Navaquin, whose real estate experience includes building a rental portfolio using strategies such as creative financing.

Their experience helped shape a framework for established agents who want to strengthen their financial position while continuing their existing careers. Rather than treating commission production as the only measure of progress, the approach encourages agents to consider the relationship between what they earn, what they retain, and the assets they build over time.

More information about Beyond Commissions is available at .

About Beyond CommissionsTM

Beyond CommissionsTM provides a framework for real estate professionals seeking to build income and wealth beyond traditional transaction commissions. Its approach combines income diversification strategies, implementation support, and consideration of business structure and tax-planning opportunities to help agents pursue stronger long-term financial foundations.

Laura Navaquin

Beyond CommissionsTM

+1 833-633-7479

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Beyond Commissions Introduces a 90-Day First Deal Guarantee News Provided By Nava Consulting LLC October 27, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



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