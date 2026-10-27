10ML Announces Its 2026 Holiday Range, Including Two Perfume Advent Calendars

10ML's 2026 holiday range includes two perfume advent calendars with 24 original perfumes each, three gift sets and a gift card.

The Dortmund perfume retailer's two calendars hold 48 original perfumes from 33 houses and ship to 26 EU countries from Nov. 16, 2026.

- 10ML

DORTMUND, GERMANY, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 10ML, the Dortmund-based perfume retailer that says it has more than 100,000 customers, today announced its 2026 holiday range. The range consists of two perfume advent calendars, three perfume gift sets and a 10ML gift card, and is offered in the 26 EU countries 10ML delivers to. The calendars ship from Nov. 16, 2026.

The two calendars, one for her and one for him, have 24 doors each. Behind every door is a 3ml spray of a designer or niche perfume, filled by 10ML from the original bottle, so each calendar holds 72ml of perfume. No perfume appears in both calendars: across the two, 48 different perfumes from 33 houses sit behind the doors.

The calendar for her includes Baccarat Rouge 540 (Maison Francis Kurkdjian), Delina (Parfums de Marly) and J'adore (Dior). The calendar for him includes Aventus (Creed), Sauvage (Dior) and Layton (Parfums de Marly). As listed on 10ml on Oct. 19, 2026, the calendars are priced at €179 and €159 respectively, VAT included.

The holiday timetable, as published by 10ML:

- Nov. 16: the calendars ship, tracked, to all 26 EU countries.

- Nov. 17: the last order date 10ML gives for delivery before Dec. 1.

- Dec. 1: the first door opens.

- Dec. 24: door 24 opens on Christmas Eve.

"Perfume is often bought for someone else, without knowing their taste for certain. A calendar of 24 perfumes lets the recipient try them through December and find the ones they like," 10ML said.

Alongside the calendars, each of the three gift sets holds three 10ml perfumes and comes with a printed gift card. The 10ML gift card is sent by email once the order is paid and is valid for 12 months. A calendar bought as a gift can be shipped directly to the recipient's address, and every calendar vial is labelled with the name of the perfume and its house.

The range draws on 10ML's main catalogue. Every perfume behind a door is also sold on its own in 3ml, 10ml and 30ml sizes, among the 1,132 perfumes from 98 houses that 10ML carries. 10ML's shop, which runs in 10 languages, also publishes gift guides, including one on Christmas perfume gifts.

"Each vial carries the name of the perfume and the house, so a perfume found behind a door can be found again in 10ML's range," 10ML said.

10ML sells only original perfumes. 10ML buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands, and decants every perfume itself.

About 10ML

Dortmund-based perfume retailer 10ML sells original perfumes from 98 houses in 3ml, 10ml and 30ml travel atomisers, filled from the original bottles. Its shop runs in 10 languages and delivers to every EU country except Ireland, and 10ML has opened what it says is the world's first AI perfume decanting pop-up, in Dortmund. 10ML was set up in 2025. 10ML has more than 100,000 customers, more than €10 million in ARR and total annual revenue of more than €20 million across all its sales channels. 10ML has committed €35 million over three years to AI, technology, inventory and expansion. 10ML buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands, and decants every perfume itself. Its perfume price research is free to reuse under a CC BY 4.0 license.

Media contact

10ML

Robert-Schuman-Straße 5, 44263 Dortmund, Germany

+1 (646) 567-2621

contact@10ml



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10ML Announces Its 2026 Holiday Range, Including Two Perfume Advent Calendars News Provided By 10ML October 27, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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