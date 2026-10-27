RMA Of New York Presents 22 Research Abstracts And Receives Two Awards At 2026 ASRM Scientific Congress

An embryologist at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMANY) works in the laboratory, where specialized expertise and advanced reproductive technologies support the clinical care and research that drive advances in reproductive medicine.

Research explores reproductive aging, ovarian reserve, embryo development, and evolving approaches to family building

- Dr. Alan CoppermanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RMA of New York (RMANY), a global leader in reproductive medicine and the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, will present 22 research abstracts at the 2026 American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress & Expo in Baltimore, Maryland. Two RMANY investigators will also receive 2026 ASRM awards, reflecting a longstanding academic collaboration focused on scientific discovery, physician education, and translating research into better reproductive care.Dr. Emily Clarke will receive the 2026 ASRM New Investigator Award for her manuscript, Frozen Embryo Transfer Outcomes in Patients with Prior Cesarean Delivery: A Focus on Endometrial Lining Parameters. Dr. Jensen Reckhow will receive the 2026 ASRM In Training Award for Research for the abstract, Live Birth After Day 7 Frozen Embryo Transfer Is Associated with Prior Transfer History, Not Cohort Composition.RMANY's 22 accepted abstracts reflect the longstanding academic collaboration between RMA of New York and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, bringing together clinical experience, academic inquiry, physician training, and large-scale data to address questions that matter to patients and clinicians. From reproductive aging and ovarian reserve to embryology and family building, the work presented at ASRM 2026 is intended to help clinicians counsel patients more effectively, make informed decisions, and improve reproductive care.One study, led by second-year fellow Dr. Rebecca Zhou, establishes age-specific anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) reference values in 6,413 infertile women ages 21–48, providing data to inform fertility counseling and treatment expectations. Dr. Zhou and the research team found that AMH levels were higher across age groups than previously published values from the general population, while the pattern of age-related decline differed after age 35. The findings did not indicate faster ovarian reserve depletion among infertile women compared with population data.Another study examines counseling around age-related fertility decline. Researchers interviewed 27 experts across reproductive endocrinology, OB/GYN, primary care, maternal-fetal medicine, family planning, and women's health advocacy. The study highlights the need for routine, fact-based counseling about reproductive aging and suggests that general OB/GYNs and primary care physicians are well positioned to initiate these conversations. Dr. Michelle Bayefsky, a fellow at RMANY who led the study, emphasizes that counseling should be normalized and offered regardless of parity or reproductive history.“Our work this year reflects ASRM's theme of Discovery, Innovation, and Advancement. We brought together the brain of rigorous scientific inquiry, the heart of patient-centered care, and a vision for where reproductive medicine is going. By compiling and analyzing data across so many areas of our field, we can better understand where we are today, while finding new ways to make fertility care more precise, more efficient, and ultimately more successful for our patients,” said Alan Copperman, MD, Director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and CEO of RMA of New York.RMANY fellow Dr. Miriam Andrusier investigated the developmental potential of abnormally fertilized zygotes, analyzing outcomes from 161,911 mature oocytes across 9,535 patients. Her study found that certain zygotes with non-standard pronuclear numbers can form euploid blastocysts, although cleavage, blastulation, and euploidy rates varied according to pronuclear number. The findings add to the evidence about the developmental potential of embryos that may otherwise be excluded from consideration and may help inform future approaches to embryo assessment.RMANY research at ASRM also examines legal and social factors influencing reproductive care. A mixed-methods study of 31 reproductive attorneys in New York and California explores how gestational carrier agreements have changed over the past five years. Led by Dr. Bayefsky, the study identifies increases in gestational carrier compensation and evolving provisions related to travel, health behaviors, and other aspects of gestational carrier arrangements, as well as differences between New York and California reflecting distinct legal and regulatory environments.“The breadth and quality of the research being presented at ASRM is a testament to the academic rigor and intellectual curiosity that define our fellowship and our broader academic program,” said Erkan Buyuk, MD, Fellowship Director.“Our fellows work alongside faculty, scientists, and embryologists to ask important clinical questions, critically analyze our outcomes, and translate what we learn into research that can advance the field and improve patient care.”About RMA of New YorkRMA of New York is widely recognized as a global leader in reproductive medicine and serves as the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Led by an integrated team of physicians, scientists, fellows, and embryologists, RMA of New York combines patient care, research, and education to advance reproductive medicine. With locations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, and Long Island, RMA provides comprehensive fertility care throughout the New York metropolitan area. RMA of New York is partnered with US Fertility, a national network of physician-owned and physician-led fertility practices and IVF laboratories.ABOUT US FERTILITYUS Fertility, the nation's largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led fertility practices and IVF laboratories, is united under a mission to deliver the joy of parenthood through advanced reproductive medicine and science. To date, US Fertility practices and laboratories have helped more than 430,000 individuals and couples build their families using assisted reproductive technology. US Fertility supports over 200 physicians by leveraging collective expertise, driving innovation, and providing advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance patient care. Together with a growing suite of life science services, US Fertility is expanding access to high-quality reproductive health care across more than 135 clinic locations and 35 IVF laboratories.About the Mount Sinai Health SystemMount Sinai Health System is one of the nation's leading integrated academic health systems and one of the largest in the New York metropolitan area. Its comprehensive system includes seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, over 600 research and clinical laboratories, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, and the Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing. Together, the Health System comprises approximately 48,000 employees, more than 9,000 physicians, and 8,600 nurses.

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RMA of New York Presents 22 Research Abstracts and Receives Two Awards at 2026 ASRM Scientific Congress News Provided By US Fertility October 27, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Science, Technology



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