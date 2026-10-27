VAADA Establishes A First-Of-Its-Kind Foster Home For Six Girl Children
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 27 October 2026: VAADA, a public charitable trust founded by Advocate Manav Gupta, Advocate Vrinda Kapoor and Dr. Ankur Chandra, Senior Radiologist at Max Hospital, has established a specialised and dedicated Fit Facility for a maximum of six girl children, in partnership with SAARTHI, a public charitable trust committed to the welfare and rehabilitation of vulnerable children.
The initiative aims to provide girls from vulnerable backgrounds, including those who have experienced abandonment, abuse and deprivation, with a safe, loving, home-like nurturing environment with opportunities to build independent, dignified and fulfilling lives.
Distinctively, the Fit Facility has a deliberately limited capacity of just six children, ensuring personalised love & care, individual attention and a focus on every aspect of their development. Its holistic approach extends beyond shelter to encompass education, healthcare, emotional well-being, rehabilitation, life skills and overall personality development.
The initiative is entirely self-funded by Mr. Manav Gupta through personal resources, reflecting the founders' shared desire to give back to society. Following approval from the competent authorities, three girls have been placed at the Facility and enrolled in a reputed private school, with remedial education and individual academic support to address learning gaps arising from past deprivation.
The impact is already becoming evident. Within three months of placement, children who previously lacked access to English-medium education have begun speaking in English, highlighting the value of structured learning, individual attention and consistent care.
Speaking about the initiative, Advocate Manav Gupta said, "The driving force behind this initiative is a simple desire to return the blessing. If three friends can come together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of six children, how many of us would it take to ensure that no child is left behind? The world we choose to live in is our choice, and change only begins when we choose to act. Our aspiration is of oneness where every child gets an opportunity to live with dignity."
VAADA and SAARTHI hope that this initiative will inspire others to contribute in their own way towards building a more compassionate and inclusive society, where collective responsibility ensures that every vulnerable child is safe.
The initiative aims to provide girls from vulnerable backgrounds, including those who have experienced abandonment, abuse and deprivation, with a safe, loving, home-like nurturing environment with opportunities to build independent, dignified and fulfilling lives.
Distinctively, the Fit Facility has a deliberately limited capacity of just six children, ensuring personalised love & care, individual attention and a focus on every aspect of their development. Its holistic approach extends beyond shelter to encompass education, healthcare, emotional well-being, rehabilitation, life skills and overall personality development.
The initiative is entirely self-funded by Mr. Manav Gupta through personal resources, reflecting the founders' shared desire to give back to society. Following approval from the competent authorities, three girls have been placed at the Facility and enrolled in a reputed private school, with remedial education and individual academic support to address learning gaps arising from past deprivation.
The impact is already becoming evident. Within three months of placement, children who previously lacked access to English-medium education have begun speaking in English, highlighting the value of structured learning, individual attention and consistent care.
Speaking about the initiative, Advocate Manav Gupta said, "The driving force behind this initiative is a simple desire to return the blessing. If three friends can come together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of six children, how many of us would it take to ensure that no child is left behind? The world we choose to live in is our choice, and change only begins when we choose to act. Our aspiration is of oneness where every child gets an opportunity to live with dignity."
VAADA and SAARTHI hope that this initiative will inspire others to contribute in their own way towards building a more compassionate and inclusive society, where collective responsibility ensures that every vulnerable child is safe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment