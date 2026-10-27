PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claims Of New Rs 1,000 Note, Says RBI Has Made No Announcement

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit on Tuesday dismissed as fake a series of viral social media claims suggesting that a new Rs 1,000 currency note has been issued or is set to be introduced in India.

The clarification came after several posts circulated across platforms such as Instagram, X and Telegram, showing individuals holding a purported yellow-coloured Rs 1,000 note.

Some social media users and content creators claimed that the currency note was newly introduced or would be launched on a specific date.

Rejecting the claims, PIB Fact Check said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made no announcement regarding the issuance of a new Rs 1,000 banknote.

In a post on X, the government agency urged citizens to verify information only through official sources and refrain from sharing unverified content online.

"Several social media posts claim that a new Rs 1,000 note has been issued. This claim is fake," it said.

"The RBI has made no announcement regarding the issuance of a new Rs 1,000 note," PIB Fact Check added.

The clarification seeks to curb misinformation surrounding the viral images of the purported banknote, which sparked speculation among social media users. Authorities have advised people to exercise caution while consuming and sharing such content and to report suspicious claims to PIB Fact Check.

At present, India has banknotes in active circulation in denominations of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 under the RBI's Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series.

The original Rs 1,000 note ceased to be legal tender on November 8, 2016, when the government announced the demonetisation of existing Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes as part of efforts to curb black money, counterfeit currency and corruption.

While a redesigned Rs 500 note was subsequently introduced, the Rs 1,000 denomination was not brought back into circulation. Instead, the RBI introduced a Rs 2,000 note, which was later withdrawn from circulation in May 2023.