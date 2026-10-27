Maha Cabinet Approves Rs 5,000 Advance To Each Of 1.5 Crore Farmers In Drought-Hit Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, decided to directly deposit Rs 5,000 into the bank accounts of each of the 1.5 crore farmers across 304 drought-affected talukas before Diwali. The advance will be distributed across the board to all farmers who have suffered crop losses exceeding 33 per cent.

In a move to mitigate severe agricultural distress across Maharashtra, CM Fadnavis, after the weekly cabinet meeting held on October 13, had announced that each affected farmer will receive Rs 5,000 directly into their bank accounts as advance aid prior to Diwali.

The government has finalised a list of 3.5 lakh farmers for the loan waiver scheme, with processing underway. In the Tuesday cabinet meeting, a formal approval was given to provide an advance of Rs 5,000 to drought-hit farmers before Diwali. This is part of the government's proposed relief package, which will be announced after the assessment of the damage caused by the drought in 304 talukas.

According to the government sources, groundwater levels in Marathwada have plummeted by over three metres. Adequate water tankers will be deployed, equipped with GPS tracking to prevent mismanagement. Over 16,000 illegal water connections have already been disconnected. The government has already issued strict instructions to banks and microfinance institutions against forcefully collecting loan repayments or electricity bills. The government will directly purchase fodder and encourage fodder-crop cultivation among farmers to maintain livestock.

CM Fadnavis highlighted that historically, drought declarations and subsequent relief measures were pushed to November and December. However, recognising the severity of the current crisis, the state government accelerated administrative protocols to issue notifications in October itself. "We are well aware that this Diwali brings severe hardship for our farmers. Central government relief protocols involve procedures and timelines that cannot be finalised before Diwali. Understanding this urgency, the state cabinet decided to step in immediately, using state resources. The Rs 5,000 advance transfer will ensure our farmers have immediate liquidity in hand during the festive season," he stated.

The Cabinet approved revisions to the Maharashtra Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy to streamline project screening, in-principle approvals, Request for Proposals (RFP), transaction structuring, tendering, and bidding stages.

Further, the state cabinet gave approval to extend the Matoshri Gramsamriddhi Sheti-Panand Road Scheme, which will continue through coordination with various programmes, including the Viksit Bharat - Gramin Road Initiative. The state-level scheme has been granted recognition as a district-level scheme, enabling funding through the District Planning Committee (DPC). A state-level committee has been authorised to resolve operational and field-level challenges for smooth execution.

The Cabinet approved allocating 1 per cent of the District Annual Plan (General) specifically for the welfare, rehabilitation, and empowerment of persons with disabilities across the state.

The Cabinet approved a revised administrative structure comprising 39,722 posts across five corporations and regional offices, along with office restructuring. The Cabinet gave clearance for the development of a national-level exhibition centre on the lines of New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam at Lohegaon, Pune. The modification of the reservation status for the playground plot in the Pune Municipal Corporation's approved Development Plan at Lohegaon will facilitate rapid construction.

Further, the Cabinet approved Rs 66.82 crore for Bajaj Auto Limited under the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Promotion Policy to boost local EV manufacturing. The Cabinet cleared the resumption of direct flights connecting Navi Mumbai - Chipi (Sindhudurg) and Chipi (Sindhudurg) - Navi Mumbai. It also approved 100 per cent Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to airline operators to revitalise air connectivity for the region.

The Cabinet approved the transfer of 289 hectares and 69 ares of land at Raver village to the Regional Officer, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Dhule, for industrial estate expansion.