Prateik Chaudhary Reveals The Biggest Challenge For TV Actors Moving To Films And OTT

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor Prateik Chaudhary believes that an actor's transition from television to films or OTT platforms depends on several factors.

These include luck, hard work, sincerity towards work, and the ability to connect with the audience. Speaking to IANS about the challenges television actors face when moving to films and OTT, Prateik said opportunities can come from different platforms, including social media.

“I think it depends on your luck. If you are lucky, people may pick you up from Instagram and give you a film. They may discover you through YouTube. There is no single platform where you have to compete with everyone,” he said.

The actor added that success does not come to everyone in the same way, and appearing on television does not necessarily guarantee stardom.“Sometimes, it is not necessary that every actor becomes successful or that you become a star through television,” he said.

Prateik further stressed that an actor's professional journey is shaped not only by opportunities but also by their attitude towards work and other people.

“I think it depends on your luck, how hard-working you are, how sincere you are towards your work and how you are as a human being. How you treat people and how you connect with the audience also matter,” he said.

Emphasizing the importance of having the right intentions, the actor said that an individual's actions and conduct play a significant role in their journey.“If you have good intentions, I think no one can beat you. In the end, your intentions and actions matter.”

He also recalled his first paycheck of Rs 3,500 per day, saying that the amount felt significant to him then and continues to do so even today. Prateik said that his decision to enter the entertainment industry was driven by his love for acting and his desire to connect with people, rather than the money.

“Honestly, because we love our work so much, it is not always about how much you earn in the beginning. Earlier, no one used to look at the money. Everyone wanted to showcase their work to people. That's why we came into this line,” he said.

Prateik Chaudhary is known for his roles in television shows such as“Paramavatar Shri Krishna” (2017) and“Sindoor Ki Keemat” (2023).