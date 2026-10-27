'Votes In Ballot Box Found Unfolded': Akhilesh Claims Rigging In UP MLC Elections

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 27 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday raised questions over 'unfolded votes' in the ballot boxes, during the ongoing counting for the MLC elections and alleged rigging of the poll procedure at the behest of the ruling party.

The matter pertains to SP candidate Kanti Singh, who is contesting the election from Lucknow Legislative Council Graduates constituency.

Akhilesh Yadav, speaking to the media, claimed that“unfolded votes” were found on polling booth number 97 in Kanti Singh's constituency and alleged that the BJP was behind this conspiracy to steal votes. Accusing the BJP of deploying dishonest means to influence the MLC elections, he said that they have been caught red-handed.

"I have just heard that at booth number 97 in Kanti Singh ji's election, votes were found without being folded. The BJP cannot even carry out vote theft honestly. They have been caught because how can votes be cast without being folded? he asked.

The SP chief, insinuating at large-scale rigging, wondered whether the entire ballot box was brought to defeat the rival candidate.

“Everyone sitting here must know this. Voters are clearly instructed on how to fold the ballot paper, and when the ballot paper is handed to them, it is already folded. They then put it into the ballot box after folding it. But votes were found in the boxes without being folded. Just imagine, they must have brought the entire box full of votes," Yadav claimed in a scathing charge.

The Election Commission is yet to issue any clarification on the charges. However, Agra teachers' constituency saw re-polling at three polling stations on Monday, following allegations of booth capturing during the October 23 polling.

Meanwhile, counting for 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats is underway, and the results are expected by late evening.

The outgoing MLCs include six from the BJP, three from SP and two Independents. The BJP is looking to defend its existing tally while attempting to win seats currently held by the SP and Independent candidates.

The elections hold enough significance for the SP as the party looks to strengthen its foothold ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The party currently has 10 MLCs in the 100-member Legislative Council.