Kotia Integral To Odisha Since 1936, Says CM Majhi In Letter To Naveen Patnaik

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday urged Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJD president Naveen Patnaik to offer constructive suggestions to resolve the long-pending inter-State boundary dispute over the Kotia group of villages in Koraput district.

In a letter written to the BJD chief on Tuesday, Majhi acknowledged receipt of Patnaik's letter on October 19 regarding the dispute and said the Odisha government remained committed to protecting the state's territorial integrity and ensuring the development of Kotia and adjoining areas.

“The Kotia Group of Villages has been an integral part of Odisha since the formation of the separate State of Odisha in 1936,” Majhi wrote.

He said the state government remains firmly committed to safeguarding the territorial integrity and legitimate interests of Odisha.“In this context, I am constrained to observe that the contents of your letter appear to approach this sensitive issue from a political standpoint rather than advance constructive and legally tenable solutions for its resolution,” said Majhi.

The Chief Minister added that his government has consistently upheld the state's territorial interests through lawful and constitutional means.

He noted that the state government has accorded priority to the development of Kotia and the adjoining areas to ensure its inclusive growth, improve public service delivery, and enhance the well-being of the local population.

According to Majhi, a committee headed by the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, comprising senior officials, had been constituted to oversee the integrated development of Kotia Gram Panchayat areas.

Ministers and senior officials had also visited the region to review development needs and coordinate efforts.

“In view of the sensitivity of this long-standing inter-state matter, all concerned must act with restraint, responsibility and respect for the judicial process,” the Chief Minister stated.

He reiterated that his government will safeguard Odisha's territorial integrity before all appropriate legal and constitutional forums while ensuring the socio-economic development of the people of Kotia and adjoining areas.

“I would appreciate receiving your constructive suggestions, if any, for resolution of this long-pending issue, for consideration of the Government,” Majhi wrote in the concluding paragraph of his letter.