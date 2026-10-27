Delhi Police Crack Rs 44 Lakh Daylight Robbery, Arrest Six

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Delhi Police have cracked a daylight armed robbery involving Rs 44 lakh, arresting all six accused, including the main executor, Satyam Vishwakarma alias Devil. The police have recovered Rs 26.41 lakh of the looted cash, the pistol used in the crime, a car and three mobile phones.

According to the police, the robbery took place within the jurisdiction of the M.S. Park police station on August 27. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation revealed the involvement of an interstate criminal syndicate, with an internal informant providing crucial information about the movement of cash.

A dedicated team led by SHO Rajesh Kumar Mishra, under the supervision of ACP Seemapuri Mukesh Kumar and the overall guidance of Shahdara DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena, conducted an extensive investigation involving technical surveillance and field operations.

During the initial investigation, police arrested five accused: Pranjay Tiwari, Sarab Tiwari alias Praful, Gaurav Tiwari, Ambrish Tiwari alias Chanchal, and Ram Jeet. The police recovered Rs 3.90 lakh of the looted money and seized a car and three mobile phones used in the crime.

However, Satyam Vishwakarma, the main executor, remained absconding. The police team subsequently conducted sustained raids in Uttar Pradesh to trace him and recover the remaining stolen money.

Acting on specific intelligence, the police recovered Rs 22.51 lakh from the possession of Satyam's 19-year-old sister in Erul village, Sultanpur district. She was bound down, under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for facilitating the concealment of the cash.

Satyam was formally arrested on October 16 after being brought from Uttar Pradesh on a production warrant. During his four-day police custody remand, he led investigators to Haliyapur-Kurwar Road near Gomti Kurwar Bridge in Sultanpur.

On October 18, police recovered a pistol with a magazine from roadside bushes at the location indicated by him. According to the police, he had discarded the weapon while fleeing after the robbery. He has since been remanded to judicial custody.

Police identified Pranjay Tiwari as the internal mastermind who provided information about the cash movement. Sarab Tiwari connected him with the execution team and arranged safe houses in Gurugram. Ambrish Tiwari participated in snatching the bag, while Gaurav Tiwari arranged accommodation and conducted surveillance. Ram Jeet drove the getaway vehicle and helped the main accused evade arrest.

Police said Satyam and Sarab have previous criminal cases registered against them in Uttar Pradesh. Ambrish also has a previous criminal case registered in the Bulandshahr district.