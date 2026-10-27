Industrial Competitiveness Takes Centre Stage At C&I Energy + Storage Summit Johannesburg

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Rising electricity and water costs, changing energy procurement options and pressure to decarbonise are putting South Africa's industrial competitiveness under scrutiny. These challenges will lead the opening agenda of the C&I Energy + Storage Summit Johannesburg, which begins tomorrow, bringing the relationship between infrastructure resilience and business performance into focus.

Held alongside the Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG) Conference, Data Centre Summit and Water Security Africa on 28–29 October, the summit opens with a shared question: how can businesses protect production and investment while navigating changes to the systems that supply their energy and water?

Following welcomes from Chanelle Hingston, VUKA Group Director: Power, Energy & Water, and EIUG Chairman Murendeni Matshinyatsimbi, NTCSA CEO Monde Bala will deliver the keynote address. He is expected to explore how grid expansion, fair access and system reliability can support a competitive electricity market and unlock industrial investment.

These opening contributions will set the context for the keynote panel, “Threats and opportunities in South Africa's industrial future”. Moderated by Kay Walsh, Managing Director of Nova Economics, the discussion brings together Gaylor Montmasson-Clair, Founding Director of Southern Transitions; Charles Dos Santos, Managing Director of Air Products South Africa; and Lubabalo Luyaba, Senior Water Specialist at the World Bank.

The panel will examine how escalating tariffs, electricity market reform and pressure on water resources are influencing industrial competitiveness. Wheeling frameworks, market liquidity and regulatory clarity will feature alongside the growing need for resilient water supply and better water management.

For commercial and industrial businesses, these issues have direct implications for operating costs, procurement decisions and long-term investment. The discussion will explore how companies can manage regulatory uncertainty, strengthen resilience and assess opportunities in energy procurement and carbon markets.

Water security will receive further attention through a keynote address and MOU signing featuring Ramateu Monyokolo, Chairperson of AWSISA. Earlier morning discussions will ask what a loss of Johannesburg's water supply would mean for business and explore water's role as a strategic asset.

The opening agenda will lead into practical Day 1 sessions on reducing energy costs, electricity market reform and financing the transition. Industrial case studies from Isuzu Motors South Africa, Sibanye-Stillwater and Harmony Gold Mining Company will examine approaches to cost certainty and energy security.

Across the day, the emphasis will be on decisions businesses can act on: improving efficiency, diversifying supply and investing in infrastructure that supports reliable operations and sustained competitiveness.

Sponsors across the events include WEG, Gold Sponsor; Standard Bank, Gold and Registration Sponsor; Huawei, EIUG Gold and Registration Sponsor; NOA and South32, EIUG Gold Sponsors; Envusa Energy, Scatec (Lyra) and Seriti Green, EIUG Silver Sponsors; LONGi and MATTLA Engineering Solutions, Bronze Sponsors; Africa International Advisors, EIUG Bronze Sponsor; Webber Wentzel, Water Bronze Sponsor; and Air Liquide and Air Products, Session Sponsors.



Download the full programme to explore the keynote speakers, industry case studies and practical sessions taking place on 28–29 October:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

About the C&I Energy + Storage Summit:

Organised by VUKA Group, the C&I Energy + Storage Summit connects commercial and industrial energy users with project developers, financiers, regulators and solution providers to address the practical challenges shaping South Africa's private energy market.

About VUKA Group:

​ VUKA Group connects people and organisations with information, industry networks and business opportunities across Africa. Through its events and media platforms, the group brings stakeholders together to share knowledge, build relationships and support the growth of the industries it serves. Its power and energy portfolio includes Enlit Africa, the C&I Energy + Storage Summit, Water Security Africa and ESI Africa.

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