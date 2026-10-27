New-Season French Must-Have Set To Arrive On GCC Shelves This Month

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From Golden and Gala to Granny Smith and Pink Lady, the new French apple harvest will bring a fresh selection of flavours to consumers across the GCC

Retail tastings and culinary activations will give consumers across the region opportunities to discover different varieties and uses throughout the season

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026: The new French apple harvest is arriving in supermarkets across the GCC, bringing consumers a fresh selection of some of France's most popular varieties as a new season of retail tastings and consumer activities gets underway.

From the sweetness of Gala and Rubis Gold to the sharper flavour of Granny Smith, Kissabel and the distinctive characteristics of Pink Lady, Inored Story and Juliet, French growers will offer GCC consumers a broad choice of apples during the 2026/27 season. France is expected to harvest 221,000 tonnes of Gala and 167,000 tonnes of Pink Lady, amongst others. The range reflects the breadth of France's apple-growing sector and offers varieties suited to different tastes and occasions.

The new crop arrives after a challenging growing season across Europe, driven by a cooler winter and a summer of above-average heat and drought. The latest forecast from the World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) estimates European Union apple production at 9.496 million tonnes in 2026, while France is expected to produce approximately 1.162 million tonnes.

Daniel Sauvaitre, a fruit grower from Charente and President of the French Fruits and Vegetables Trade Association Interfel, said:“The 2026 harvest has presented challenges for growers, particularly following periods of very high temperatures and dry conditions. However, one characteristic of this year's crop is its exceptionally high sugar levels, which we expect will translate into excellent flavour and eating quality.

“French apple production is built around considerable expertise, a diverse range of varieties and a longstanding commitment to responsible growing practices. For consumers, that means there is a French apple to suit a wide range of preferences, whether they are looking for sweetness, acidity, crunch or an apple for cooking and baking.”

French and European apples have established a strong presence across the GCC, supported by consumer demand for choice, quality and fresh ingredients. In the UAE, fruit and vegetable imports were valued at approximately €5.2 billion in 2025, representing 20.9% of the country's agricultural and agri-food imports, according to FranceAgriMer.

French producers have spent decades developing orchard practices that combine fruit quality with greater environmental consideration. This season's activities will bring that story closer to GCC consumers, highlighting the work undertaken throughout the growing cycle and helping shoppers understand the different characteristics of individual varieties.

The emphasis on responsible production is particularly relevant following the climatic challenges growers experienced this year, highlighting the importance of orchard management, resource efficiency and farming practices that can respond to changing growing conditions while maintaining the quality consumers and retailers expect.

Sauvaitre added:“The GCC remains an important market for French apples, and the response to European Fruits & Veg Grown with Care has demonstrated the enthusiasm consumers have for discovering different varieties. This season gives us another opportunity to bring that diversity directly to shoppers and to explain the care that goes into growing the fruit they enjoy.

“An apple is an everyday product, but there is an extraordinary amount of diversity within the category. Some consumers prefer sweetness, others acidity or crunch, while different varieties lend themselves to snacking, cooking or baking. Giving people the opportunity to taste and compare these apples is one of the most effective ways of demonstrating what French orchards can offer.”

About us:

The GCC activations form part of European Fruits & Veg Grown with Care, an EU-funded initiative delivered in partnership with Interfel, the French Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Interbranch Association.

As part of the European Fruits & Veg Grown with Care campaign, consumers across the GCC will be able to discover the new French harvest through a programme of in-store tastings, culinary activations and engagement with chefs and food industry professionals. The activities will give shoppers the opportunity to taste and compare different varieties while learning more about where their apples come from and the care that goes into growing them.