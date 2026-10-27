CHANGAN DEEPAL Marks One Year In Egypt With The Launch Of The Flagship DEEPAL S09, Advancing The Vast Ocean Plan

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CHANGAN DEEPAL marked its first anniversary in Egypt by showcasing its full lineup on sale in the country, including the popular CHANGAN DEEPAL S05, CHANGAN DEEPAL S07 and CHANGAN DEEPAL G318. At the ceremony, it launched the CHANGAN DEEPAL S09, a large six-seat flagship SUV designed for bigger families. The DEEPAL Egypt First Anniversary and New Model Launch marked the latest milestone in Changan Automobile's Vast Ocean Plan. The event was attended by Zhu Huarong, Chairman of China Changan Group; Di Zhirui, Vice President of Changan Automobile; Xiao Feng, General Manager of the Changan Automobile Middle East and Africa Business Unit; Zhao Liuqing, Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Egypt; Karim Gaddas, CEO of GB Auto, Changan's strategic partner in Egypt; and Saad Habib, Chief Operating Officer of GB Auto. They were joined by DEEPAL customers, dealer partners and local media. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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With a 164-year history and 45 years of car manufacturing, Changan operates 93 plants worldwide, and has a presence in 149 markets. Guided by the Vast Ocean Plan, Changan remains committed to a long-term vision, driving sustainable growth through technological innovation and global expansion.

The Middle East and Africa is one of Changan's core overseas regions. Changan entered the region in 1994 and has sold more than 500,000 vehicles there, reflecting its commitment to long-term local development as a strategic priority. Egypt is a clear example of this localisation strategy.

Egypt is one of Changan's most important global markets and a place where Changan is committed to building a long-term future. Zhu Huarong said:“Today, Changan is advancing three strategic plans: the Green Plan, the Intelligent Plan and the Vast Ocean Plan. In our global business, we follow four guiding principles: long-term development, localisation, building local capabilities and responsible ESG practices. This is how we keep our promise: in Egypt, for Egypt.”

Changan Automobile has continued to grow in Egypt. It has brought the CHANGAN and AVATR brands and the CHANGAN DEEPAL line to the Egyptian market, giving local customers more choice.

CHANGAN is committed to building the intelligent mobility lifestyle brand. DEEPAL is the tech-sport line for a younger audience, combining driving enjoyment with the latest technology. AVATR is a brand defined by original design and new intelligent luxury.

DEEPAL officially entered the Egyptian market in August 2025 and passed 1,000 sales within just a few months, ranking first in Egypt's range-extended electric vehicle segment. The DEEPAL S05, DEEPAL S07 and DEEPAL G318 have all been well received by Egyptian customers.

“The launch of the DEEPAL S09 marks an important milestone in DEEPAL's journey in Egypt. With its distinctive design, spacious six-seat configuration and advanced range-extender technology, the DEEPAL S09 represents a compelling addition to Egypt's premium SUV segment and reinforces our commitment to making the latest automotive innovations accessible to more Egyptian families,” said Karim Gaddas, CEO of GB Auto.

Changan Automobile continues to build the SDA Intelligence label and advance intelligent safety technologies across three key areas: cockpit, chassis and intelligent driving assistance. The CHANGAN NEVO Q06, featuring Changan SDA Pilot, went on sale in China in September 2026, was well received by customers and is expected to arrive in Egypt soon.

Since entering Egypt in 2007 as one of the first Chinese brands in the market, Changan Automobile has offered local customers a broad product range, with two models produced locally, supporting local employment and the automotive supply chain.

In 2025, the CHANGAN CS55 PLUS was launched as Changan's first completely knocked down (CKD) model in Egypt, marking a new stage in its local partnership. Changan and GB Auto have worked side by side for six years and have jointly established the Changan Automobile North Africa Training Centre, which trains local automotive professionals and creates more opportunities for young people.

Changan believes in sustainable development and in giving back to the local community. Zhu Huarong said that Changan will work together with local partners on skills training, green mobility and community projects, so that Changan and Egypt can grow and succeed together. Looking ahead, Changan will deepen its strategic partnership with GB Auto and aims to launch one new model in Egypt every year, bringing more value to customers.

From the launch of the first DEEPAL model to the growth of the DEEPAL customer community in Egypt, DEEPAL's one-year anniversary reflects Changan Automobile's commitment to putting down deep roots in Egypt and growing alongside the country. Working with its partners, Changan will continue to help move the automotive industry forward and bring better products and services to customers worldwide.