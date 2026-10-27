Government Officials From 19 Arab Countries Complete Sustainability Fellowship

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026 - Sixty-seven government employees from 19 Arab countries graduated from the Arab Governments Sustainability Fellowship. They return to their ministries and agencies with practical tools to embed sustainability into planning and policy decisions.

The second cohort is nearly 50% larger than the first, which had 45 officials from 14 countries. In total, 112 officials have now completed the fellowship. It was developed by the Posterity Institute in collaboration with the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO) and the Chief Sustainability Officers (CSO) Network, and supported by PepsiCo.

The fellowship focuses on how governments put their sustainability goals into practice. Graduates leave with skills they can apply in their own institutions and a network of peers across the region to draw on.

The graduation took place during a session at the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Government leaders, private sector representatives and young people met to discuss how skills, people and AI can help governments deliver more sustainable outcomes.

The session also marked the launch of the fourth edition of the Sustainability and Government Action Report, which explores AI's social impact in Arab countries. The report draws on the views of more than 1,600 government officials in seven Arab countries.

“Achieving sustainability on a national level means building it into every aspect of a government's decision-making,” said Wael Ismail, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at PepsiCo Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan.“In practice, that means factoring sustainability into planning, budgeting and procurement. The private sector has a role to play here by helping government teams to build knowledge and human capacity. Through pep+, we have built extensive experience in integrating sustainability into everyday decisions across our operations, which we are keen to share with our government partners.”

Dr. Yasar Jarrar, Founding Partner of the Posterity Institute and Secretary General of the CSO Network, said:“The success of this fellowship is measured by the change that graduates bring to their institutions' decision-making processes. Officials who can embed sustainability in their thinking represent what future-ready government leadership looks like. We see much more of this leadership in Arab countries today, and we hope our graduates will build on these efforts in the coming months by inspiring and educating their peers to think more broadly about sustainability.”

Maha Mousa, Senior Smart Grid Studies Engineer, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), UAE, and Arab Governments Sustainability Fellow, commented:“The fellowship transformed my view of sustainability into a mindset and organizational culture guiding our daily decisions. I emerged with a leadership vision to create sustainable impact, alongside a deeper understanding of how subtle planning shifts yield greater outcomes.”

Another 2026 graduate, Abdulaziz Al Shuwaihi, Director of the Institutional Excellence Branch, Ministry of Interior, UAE, and Arab Governments Sustainability Fellow, said:“Young government employees often bring fresh ideas to improve how things are done. The challenge is turning that energy into institutional change. We need to give people the confidence and opportunity to apply their skills and demonstrate the impact they can create.”

About PepsiCo:

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, and Quaker. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit .pepsico, and follow PepsiCo Middle East on LinkedIn, Instagram (@PepsiCoMiddleEast), Facebook, and X (@PepsiCoMidEast).

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About Posterity Institute:

The Posterity Institute is a purpose-driven, social enterprise dedicated to promoting sustainable and inclusive development in emerging markets through building strategic partnerships, developing leadership, generating knowledge, and supporting data- and evidence-based policymaking. The Institute serves as a platform for collaboration and innovation, bringing together governments, the private sector, and development institutions to design practical solutions that help build more resilient and sustainable societies and economies. The Institute believes that the region's future must be built from within, through effective solutions and partnerships and forward-looking policies that ensure economic prosperity, technological progress, and sustainability are achieved in an integrated manner. The Institute carries out its mission through a number of leading initiatives and platforms, most notably the Chief Sustainability Officers Network and the Irth Institute.

About Chief Sustainability Officers Network CSO Network:

The CSO Network is a leading platform that brings together sustainability leaders and experts from various sectors across the UAE and the region. It aims to accelerate the transition toward sustainable development by fostering collaboration, knowledge exchange, and joint initiatives that support economic, social, and environmental impact. Through executive dialogues, leadership programs, applied research, and strategic partnerships, the Network provides a space that brings together decision-makers, business leaders, and experts to develop innovative solutions and promote sustainable practices, contributing to building a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future for generations to come.