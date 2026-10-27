Emirates NBD Announces Winners Of Spend & Win Campaign

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) . Two lucky customers drive away with a Toyota Urban Cruiser GLX 2026 each Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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. 100 top target achievers receive AED 5,000 cashback each

Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia (MENATSA) region, has successfully concluded its Spend & Win campaign, rewarding 102 customers with high-value prizes.

As part of the campaign, customers who spent a minimum of AED 10,000 using eligible Emirates NBD cards qualified for rewards. A total of 100 top target achievers received AED 5,000 cashback each, while two lucky customers won a Toyota Urban Cruiser GLX 2026 each through a lucky draw. The cashback has been credited to the winners and both vehicles have been handed over.

A key component of Emirates NBD's continued focus on customer rewards, engagement and loyalty, the Spend & Win campaign provided customers with additional value for using their Emirates NBD cards for everyday spending. The campaign reached approximately 1.5 million customers and recorded an 85% campaign achievement rate, highlighting strong customer engagement.

Through initiatives such as Spend & Win, Emirates NBD continues to place customers at the heart of its card propositions, recognising their engagement and providing compelling benefits beyond their everyday banking experience.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENATSA (Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 25 million active customers. As at 30th September 2026, total assets were AED 1.38 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 375.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 1,399 branches and 4,967 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.