CBI Summons Journalist Ashutosh Negi In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

CBI Summons Key Petitioner

New Delhi, October 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Uttarakhand journalist Ashutosh Negi, the main petitioner in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, for questioning, according to CBI sources. The development comes amid a controversy over the alleged involvement of a“VIP” in the murder case, which has escalated following the appointment of former BJP Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim.

Earlier this month, a four-member CBI team reached actress Urmila Sanawar's residence in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the investigation into the murder of Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at a resort near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, who was killed in September 2022.

Arrest and Legal Developments

On Sunday, Uttarakhand Police arrested Sanawar from her residence in Govindnagar, under the Sadar Bazar area of Saharanpur, ahead of her anticipated appearance before a CBI court in connection with the case. According to Uttarakhand Police, a case was registered at Ranipur Kotwali police station in Haridwar on the night of October 24 following a written complaint by Deepika Rathore, daughter of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore. The complaint alleged that obscene, objectionable and defamatory remarks had been made against her and her family on social media with the intention of damaging their social reputation.

Narco-Analysis Test Controversy

Sanawar has been in the spotlight over a purported audio clip and references to an alleged“VIP” in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case. She was reportedly scheduled to appear before the CBI court to record her consent or refusal for a narco-analysis test. Her arrest ahead of the anticipated court appearance has drawn attention amid the ongoing developments in the high-profile case.

Meanwhile, the CBI had served a formal notice to Sanawar at her residence in Saharanpur in connection with the investigation into the viral audio clip linked to the murder case. According to Sanawar, a CBI team visited her residence after a preliminary questioning session lasting around four hours on October 18.“The CBI questioned me on the 18th. Today, I received a call from a CBI officer asking if I was at home. Upon arriving at my residence, they served me a notice for a narco-analysis test and asked me to appear before them the day after tomorrow at 10:30 AM. This notice is related to the audio clip that went viral in the Ankita Bhandari murder case,” Sanawar told ANI.

The notice served to Sanawar directed her to appear on October 23, 2026, to ascertain her voluntary consent for a narco-analysis test. (ANI)

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