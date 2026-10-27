Gujarat's Dairy Scheme Empowers Thousands Of Tribal Women Since 2007

Empowering Tribal Women Through Dairy Development

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 27 (ANI): Gujarat Government's Integrated Dairy Development Scheme has provided more than 1.96 lakh milch animals to tribal women since its launch in 2007-08, during the tenure of then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with 29,518 women receiving assistance worth Rs 162.28 crore over the last three years to promote self-reliance through animal husbandry. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme plays a key role in promoting economic empowerment, self-reliance and prosperity among tribal women.

The scheme has made significant progress over the last three years. In 2023-24, 6,860 women received assistance worth Rs 30.87 crore; in 2024-25, 13,616 women received assistance worth Rs 78.97 crore; and in 2025-26, 9,042 tribal women received assistance worth Rs 52.44 crore. Thus, 29,518 tribal women received assistance worth Rs 162.28 crore to promote self-reliance through animal husbandry. For 2026-27, the government has allocated Rs 65 crore to benefit 11,206 women, with assistance of Rs 58,000 per beneficiary.

Scheme Mechanics and Benefits

Under the 'Integrated Dairy Development Scheme', tribal women can easily apply online through the Tribal Development Office in their area. The cost of each animal unit is fixed at Rs 90,000, covering the purchase of a milch animal, insurance, transportation, cattle feed, veterinary treatment and specialised vocational training. Under the scheme, each beneficiary receives a loan of Rs 29,000, a Central Government subsidy of Rs 29,000 and State Government assistance of Rs 29,000, while contributing only Rs 3,000.

Fostering Long-term Sustainability

Under the scheme, each tribal family receives two milch animals through subsidies and easy access to loans. Training in scientific animal husbandry, proper animal care and regular milk supply to local dairy cooperatives help families earn a steady income. By repaying more than 60% of the loan in timely instalments from the income earned through the first animal, tribal women become eligible for a second milch animal. This helps double milk production and increase family income. By providing sustainable livelihood opportunities near their homes, the scheme also helps prevent unnecessary migration among tribal families.

Governance and Socio-Economic Impact

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State Government is committed to the holistic development of tribal communities through various welfare schemes. Under the guidance of Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel, these benefits are being delivered transparently to the most disadvantaged sections of society. The 'Integrated Dairy Development Scheme' is creating new opportunities for women from BPL tribal families with a score of 0 to 20 to become Atmanirbhar through animal husbandry and dairy farming and improve their livelihoods.

Today, thousands of tribal women across the state are earning a steady monthly income through this scheme. They are becoming Atmanirbhar and are able to provide quality education for their children, meet healthcare needs and manage daily household expenses. Implemented across 14 tribal districts of Gujarat, the 'Integrated Dairy Development Scheme' has become more than just a government initiative. It is helping tribal women achieve dignity, self-respect and economic independence. (ANI)

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