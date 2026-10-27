PM Modi to Inaugurate Advanced Automated Storage System at Banas Dairy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a modern storage system at Banas Dairy's UHT plant warehouse in Palanpur. Installed at a cost of ₹31.14 crore, the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) will use machines to store and arrange dairy products. According to the Gujarat CMO, the warehouse features steel racks spanning up to 9 levels and has a storage capacity of 11,000 pallets. An ASRS is a system that utilises machinery, such as cranes, shuttles, robots, and conveyors, to store items and retrieve them when needed. Specialised software monitors warehouse inventory and expedites order processing, enhancing operational precision and improving overall efficiency.

Technology and Operational Benefits

The multi-deep Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) at the Palanpur warehouse has a 'mother-child' shuttle arrangement. The 'mother' shuttle carries the 'child' shuttle to designated lanes within the racking system, where the 'child' shuttle moves into the racks to store pallets and boxes in assigned locations and retrieve them as required. This fully automated process minimises human intervention, reduces the possibility of errors and accelerates operations.

At the UHT (Ultra Heat Treatment) plant in Palanpur, established in 2015, milk and dairy products undergo a specialised thermal treatment process. This ensures they remain fresh on the shelf for up to six months without the need for refrigeration or preservatives. This warehouse will be used to store such UHT products, including 'Cow-Buffalo Gold', 'High Protein Lassi', 'Apple Tru', 'Tea Special', etc. This UHT plant processes 5.5 lakh litres of milk daily, generating an annual revenue of ₹1,050 crore (as of 2025-26). Products from this plant, including milk, 'Tru', spiced buttermilk, high-protein drinks, and ghee, are distributed across markets in India and exported to Singapore, the Maldives, the UAE, and Malaysia. On average, the plant currently operates at approximately 90 per cent of its proven peak capacity.

Transitioning to Automated Warehousing

In traditional warehouses, pallets arriving from the packing line are moved and arranged using forklifts. Records must be maintained of each pallet's location so that it can be retrieved when the goods are ready for dispatch. However, as production volumes increase, the limitations of traditional warehousing become more apparent. Forklifts require wide aisles to manoeuvre, while restrictions on stacking heights lead to greater space consumption. Locating a specific batch among thousands of pallets can also be time-consuming and increases the risk of human error.

The new ASRS automates the entire process using machinery and computer software. Automated machines move pallets arriving from the packing line to designated locations within high-density racking systems, while the precise location of each pallet is recorded in the computer system. When a specific product or batch is required, the system automatically locates it and delivers it to the dispatch area. This eliminates the need for staff to enter the warehouse to search for pallets. Every product can be tracked throughout its journey, from the packing line to final dispatch. Whether a batch needs to be inspected or dispatched to the market, its exact status can be identified immediately.

The introduction of ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval System) marks a significant shift in the role of the warehouse. Traditionally, warehouses served primarily as storage spaces for finished goods, with their storage capacity and operational speed influencing how much a plant could dispatch to the market. With ASRS technology, the warehouse is evolving into an automated, data-driven system that connects the packing line directly to the market. The ASRS at Palanpur is an important part of the broader technological transformation underway at Banas Dairy. Until now, automation has largely focused on milk processing and packing. With this new system, it is being extended to warehousing and supply chain operations.

Established in 1969, Banas Dairy collects an average of 83 lakh litres of milk daily from over 4.5 lakh animal Husbandry farmers through 1,505 rural milk cooperative societies. In 2024-25, the organisation recorded an annual turnover of over ₹21,200 crore, with 82 per cent of its total revenue returned directly to farmers as remuneration. These initiatives across the Banaskantha region reflect a growing commitment to adopting smart, science-driven approaches to animal husbandry and agriculture. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)