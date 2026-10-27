Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Announces Rs 5000 Advance Drought Relief Aid

Maharashtra Government Announces Drought Relief

Amid a drought-like situation in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced advance drought relief of Rs 5,000 each for around 1.5 crore farmers, with a total outlay of Rs 7,500 crore, sources said on Tuesday. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, according to sources.

Fadnavis has directed officials to ensure that banks do not deduct any amount from the relief payments and that farmers receive the full assistance. The Chief Minister instructed officials to issue explicit directions to banks to prevent deductions from the amount being transferred to farmers as advance drought relief. The announcement comes amid concerns over drought-like conditions in parts of the state and their potential impact on the farming community.

Government Support and Political Response

Contrasting Relief Measures

Earlier, while speaking to reporters in Wardha on Sunday, Fadnavis contrasted Maharashtra's efforts with Karnataka's drought relief measures, noting that while ₹5,000 cannot fully cover a farmer's losses, it offers immediate support and relief. For the first time, we have provided advance financial assistance to farmers in this manner. Never before have Maharashtra's farmers received such assistance before December. Earlier, farmers with small landholdings received barely Rs 1,000. Now, every eligible farmer will receive at least Rs 5,000, with the remaining compensation paid later. Karnataka has provided only Rs 2,500 despite facing severe drought. I understand farmers' hardships, and Rs 5,000 cannot compensate for their losses, but it will offer some relief," Fadnavis said.

Addressing Opposition Criticism

Fadnavis then turned on the opposition, comparing the criticism to the response to the Ladki Bahin scheme. "When we provided Rs 1,500 to women under the Ladki Bahin scheme, the same Congress and opposition leaders criticised the amount. But the women knew the importance of Rs 1,500, just as our farmers understand the value of Rs 5,000." He added, "Leaders who live in huge bungalows, travel in expensive cars and own several institutions will never understand the value of Rs 5,000."

Devendra Fadnavis had earlier announced that the state had declared drought in 305 talukas, up from the earlier 265. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the government had decided to extend assistance to farmers facing crop losses and financial distress due to the drought, and had expedited the process compared to previous years.

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