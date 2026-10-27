Kia Sorento: New SUV Clocks 1739 Unit Sales In Its Very First Month

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kia India dispatched a solid 1739 units of its newly launched Sorento SUV in the very first month. We break down the exact model details, pricing, and top features that drive these massive sales numbers.

Kia India registered massive sales growth in the Indian car market during September 2026. The company dispatched 32,017 cars to its dealers this month. The carmaker sold only 22,700 units in September last year. The brand achieved a solid 41 percent year-on-year growth. The company also saw a 10.2 percent month-on-month hike compared to the 29,042 units sold in August 2026. Top models like Seltos and Sonet drove this massive growth. The newly launched Sorento SUV also made a strong entry into the sales chart. These figures represent wholesale dealer dispatches rather than direct customer deliveries. The overall yearly growth still looks highly impressive for the brand.

Kia launched the Sorento SUV in India on September 4, 2026. The company dispatched 1,739 units to dealers in the very first month. The brand had already sent 365 units in August. The total dispatch number stands at 2,104 units for these two months. The company priced the Sorento between Rs 27.99 lakh and Rs 40.39 lakh ex-showroom. The final on-road price changes based on your city, local taxes, and insurance. The brand offers this premium SUV with hybrid petrol and diesel engine options. Buyers can choose between six-seater and seven-seater cabin layouts. The carmaker packed the SUV with dual 12.3-inch screens, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, and a powered tailgate. The safety kit includes 10 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems. These premium features easily attract high-end SUV buyers.

Kia Seltos became the highest-selling model for the brand between April and September 2026. The popular SUV clocked 67,667 unit sales during this period. The model registered a massive 99 percent growth compared to the same time last year. Kia Sonet took the second spot with 56,929 unit sales and a 21 percent growth rate. The combined sales of Carens, Carens Clavis, and Clavis EV reached 34,284 units. This specific group saw an 18 percent drop from last year. The company sold 89,259 cars in the second quarter from July to September. The brand achieved a 38.5 percent jump over the previous year's second quarter. Seltos and Sonet clearly drive the main volume for the company. The new Sorento also showed a great initial spark. We need to watch the upcoming months to understand the actual long-term market demand for the Sorento.