3Rd T20I: India Break Powerplay World Record With Batting Carnage In Wellington

MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Oct 27 (IANS) India produced an insane display of big hitting as they registered several huge records during their third T20I against New Zealand at Hnry Stadium here on Tuesday.

Abhishek Sharma and the promoted Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's carnage helped the Indian team break the world record for the highest-ever powerplay score as they slammed a magical 118/0 from the first six overs of the 199-run chase.

This has now become the highest-ever score for a team in the powerplay, going past the previous highest of Romania, who had made 116/0 against Serbia in a T20I in 2021.

The two batters made a mockery of the depleted New Zealand bowling attack as they went hammer and tongs behind the target. During this, Abhishek was unbeaten on 57 from 20 balls and Sooryavanshi was unscathed on 44 from 17 deliveries.

Highest totals in overs 1-6 in Men's T20Is (where data available):

118/0 - India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026

116/0 - Romania vs Serbia, Sofia, 2021 (5.4 overs)

113/1 - Australia vs Scotland, Edinburgh, 2024

103/1 - Zimbabwe vs Gambia, Nairobi (RSC), 2024

102/0 - South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023

100/0 - England vs South Africa, Old Trafford, 2025

100/0 - India vs Afghanistan, Delhi, 2026

India also breached the 100-run mark in just five overs, which is the second-fastest by any team in the world, behind Eswatini, who had completed their team hundred in 4.5 overs against Mozambique earlier this year.

This is the fastest for any full-member nation, ahead of South Africa and Australia, who had hit their team hundreds in 5.3 overs each against the West Indies and Scotland, respectively.

The Men in Blue also brought up their fifty off just 2.2 overs, which is now the joint-fastest by any team in the world. Papua New Guinea made a team fifty in 2.2 overs against Vanuatu, while Romania had also completed their 50 in 2.2 overs against Serbia.