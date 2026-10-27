War-Wounded Veterans To Participate In Adani Ahmedabad Marathon

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 27 (IANS) Four war-wounded Indian Army veterans will participate in the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon on November 29, marking the first time the War Wounded Foundation (WWF) will field a contingent at the event.

The initiative brings together veterans Nk. Ashok Kumar, Subedar Satbir Singh Chauhan, Ex Sepoy Rajesh Kumar and Ex Cfn. Naresh Kumar, whose journeys following life-altering injuries reflect their determination to rebuild their lives through rehabilitation, community support and running.

Founded in 2002, the War Wounded Foundation works with disabled soldiers to support their recovery and reintegration into society. The marathon's #Run4OurSoldiers initiative channels a share of registration proceeds towards the welfare of India's armed forces.

Ashok Kumar, who served with 14 Mahar for 20 years, sustained injuries to both legs and his left knee during Operation Parakram along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in October 2002. Following treatment and rehabilitation, he overcame further challenges with weight management and returned to an active life as a social worker, WWF volunteer and marathon runner.

“After the injury, I thought the hard part would be learning to walk again. It was actually what came after, the weight, the difficulties I faced mentally, and the biggest question being what to do with myself,” he said.“The Foundation gave me a direction. Hearing from other wounded soldiers who had been through the same thing, I understood that you can convert disability into ability. I want every member of the crowd to go home with one message, that a person should never lose hope. I am very proud to run at the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon for our soldiers,” he said.

Satbir Singh Chauhan, who suffered fractures and nerve damage in 2005 and was classified as having 100 per cent disability, has since embraced adventure and motivational activities, including regular marathon participation.

“The injury changed my body in one day, but it did not change who I am,” he said.“After joining the WWF, I found people who understood me without having to explain anything. That is where I learned that a soldier does not stop being a soldier. After fifteen years with this brotherhood, standing on the start line at the prestigious Adani Ahmedabad Marathon with all of them will be a very special moment for me. I want people to see that resilience has no limits.”

Rajesh Kumar lost a leg in an accidental anti-personnel mine blast during Operation Rakshak in Jammu and Kashmir in April 2001. Despite the injury, he continued serving in the Army for 26 years before retiring in May 2025. Participating in community races alongside fellow veterans subsequently helped him regain confidence.

“Those first medals meant more to me than people might imagine,” he said.“We were a group of veterans walking together, and every one of us came back feeling a little braver. My children cheer for me at home, and that is the best motivation I could ask for. For me, Adani Ahmedabad Marathon's 'Run For Our Soldier' initiative is the heartbeat of the race. I want the young and aspiring soldiers to see a man who lost a leg and is still ready to give everything for the nation.”

Naresh Kumar, who sustained blast injuries affecting his hearing in August 1999, has also turned to running to remain active and maintain a positive outlook. Support from fellow veterans and counselling helped him navigate life after his injury.

“An injury can change your circumstances, but it does not have to stop you from moving forward,” he said.“Running keeps me active and keeps my spirits up. I have done several marathons, and what I enjoy most is meeting other runners and sharing a bit of positivity along the way. When I am not running, I am usually with my grandson, who is my best friend. Running at the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon is another chance to do what I love, and I am looking forward to it.”

More than 3,000 defence personnel participated in last year's marathon. The November 29 edition will see the four veterans take to the course as part of an initiative aimed at supporting serving personnel while highlighting the resilience of those who have sustained injuries in service.