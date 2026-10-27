Azerbaijan Prioritizes Expanding Non-Oil And Gas Exports - Advisor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Expanding non-oil and gas exports is a key objective for Azerbaijan, with a target of raising its share in total exports to 30%, Huseyn Huseynov, advisor to the minister of economy, said at a panel session titled "Business Dialogue," held within the framework of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku on Tuesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to the advisor, new mechanisms have been introduced to reduce the costs of accessing foreign markets, with the aim of further supporting export growth.

"Any cross-border business partnership, whether involving a supplier, a customer, or an investor, requires effective communication, respect for diverse cultural and business practices, and, above all, mutual trust. Over time, such relationships contribute to closer ties between countries and societies, foster long-term economic partnerships, and entail shared interests as well as a commitment to mutual success.

In a period of rising geopolitical tensions, the importance of such connections becomes even more apparent. Trade barriers and disruptions within supply chains create additional costs and uncertainty for the business community," he added.

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is taking place in Baku from October 27 through October 29, under the theme "Dialogue for a Shared Future: Building Bridges in a Fragmented World."

The forum is the primary international event of the 'Baku Process,' an initiative launched in 2008 at the proposal of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. First organized in 2011, the forum brings together countries, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to engage in intercultural dialogue and cooperation.

The forum's program includes discussions on topics such as peace and security, intercultural and interreligious dialogue, the role of youth, artificial intelligence, the creative economy, media, cultural heritage, and tourism.