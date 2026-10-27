World's First Multi-Ohm Cartridge By VOOPOO Wins At 2026 Intertabac And The Muse Design Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In mid-October, the Muse Design Awards announced its 2026 Season 2 results, with VOOPOO securing top honors-including Gold for the ARGUS G4. This milestone followed two second-place finishes at InterTabac in September and added to earlier wins at the VAPE CLUB SHOW MOSCOW.

Together, these consecutive triumphs establish a definitive industry benchmark: VOOPOO's ARGUS G4 and its multi-ohm cartridge (MAGIC POD ) have received strong recognition for their technological innovation across multiple highly authoritative global platforms in 2026.

Awards: Three Events, One Technology

Seen in chronological order, the three events trace a consistent standard of excellence across different judging formats. Ultimately, these honors prove why MAGIC POD stands as the world's No. 1 choice for versatile performance, superior flavor, and a consistently satisfying experience.

At the VAPE CLUB SHOW MOSCOW in August 2026, Russia's largest vaping trade show, VOOPOO received Best Pod of the Year, while the MAGIC POD and ARGUS G4 both earned Best Innovation Technology, cementing their strong presence in the region.









At InterTabac in September, the ARGUS G4 took second place for Best Vape Device of the Year and the MAGIC POD took second place for Best Vape Innovation of the Year. The InterTabac World Alternative Awards combine evaluation by a seven-member expert jury with online voting by industry participants; the fair draws about 14,500 trade visitors from 80 countries and 800 suppliers.

At the Muse Design Awards in October, the ARGUS G4 won Gold in the Digital & Electronic Devices category. According to the Muse Design Awards, this season drew more than 9,000 submissions, recognizing work "resolved with intention."

ARGUS G4 & MAGIC POD: Innovation Validation

At the heart of these awards is the ARGUS G4, paired with the MAGIC POD - the industry's first adjustable-resistance cartridge. Thanks to this groundbreaking cartridge, the ARGUS G4 delivers up to 35 W and switches between 0.4 Ω, 0.7 Ω and 1.0 Ω within a single pod, with no cartridge swap needed, covering everything from MTL-style to RDL draws.

Beyond the experience itself, flavor consistency is ensured by the cartridge's integration of VOOPOO's exclusive iCOSM CODE 2.0 technology, which extends lifespan and elevates flavor performance for a consistently satisfying vape.

When it comes to compatibility, the MAGIC POD fits over 20 ARGUS family pod devices. While the flagship ARGUS G4 unlocks all three resistances (0.4 Ω, 0.7 Ω, and 1.0 Ω), other devices such as the ARGUS G4 mini, the ARGUS Z3 and earlier models support the 0.7 Ω and 1.0 Ω options.

Battery format is another choice for buyers. External-battery versions of the ARGUS G4, G4 mini and ARGUS Z3 are also available, offering a swappable cell alongside the built-in-cell models.

VMATE MAX2: Design Aesthetics

While the ARGUS G4 exemplifies the pinnacle of both technological innovation and design aesthetics by winning Gold at the Muse Design Awards, the VMATE MAX2 further enriches VOOPOO's multi-product portfolio with its distinct design philosophy. The VMATE MAX2 earned a Silver award for its refined aesthetics and performance at the Muse Design Awards. Built for modern professionals who value aesthetic style, it introduces a first-of-its-kind multi-flavor mode - Herb, Fruit, Drink, and Dessert - letting users match settings to their e-liquid with ease. A powerful 2100 mAh battery offers 4–6 days of use for light users and 2–3 days for heavy users based on typical usage, with a stable 5–30 W output range ensuring consistent performance throughout the day.

Taken together, these results confirm a steady record of innovation and design rather than isolated wins. VOOPOO's approach has been to turn technical advances into products built around real user needs-and that is the thread the awards recognize. Driven by the groundbreaking MAGIC POD, the ARGUS G4 seamlessly blends technical prowess with aesthetic design. Meanwhile, the VMATE MAX2 stands as a distinct testament to our broader innovation in flavor customization and visual excellence.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:



CONTACT: Contact person: Victor Liu Email:...