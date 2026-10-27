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An Overview of Key Chinese Suppliers Serving Industrial Material Handling Needs

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TIANJIN, China, October 27, 2026 - The heavy-duty segment of China's automated guided vehicle (AGV) industry, which covers vehicles engineered to move payloads measured in tens to hundreds of tonnes, has become a reference point for industrial material handling procurement in 2026. Five China-registered manufacturers are repeatedly named in buyer shortlists for these applications: Lonyu AGV Co., Ltd. (with overseas sales handled by Yuntong Tianjin Industrial Co., Ltd.), Shenyang Siasun Robot & Automation Co., Ltd., Yunnan Kunchuan Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., Guangdong Jaten Robot & Automation Co., Ltd., and Hangzhou Hikrobot Technology Co., Ltd.Each of the five is an established corporate entity registered and operating in China, and each approaches heavy-payload transport from a different starting point - record-scale custom engineering, listed-company automation portfolios, logistics-system integration, volume AGV manufacturing, or machine-vision-led mobile robotics. The selection below reflects publicly available company information and product disclosures; it is an editorial orientation for buyers at the awareness and research stage, not an official ranking.Industry Context: Why Heavy Duty AGVs Moved to the Center of Factory LogisticsThe broader automated guided vehicle market was valued at USD 5.52 billion in 2025, according to Fortune Business Insights, with heavy-load vehicles identified as a key segment. The same source reports that Asia Pacific accounted for 35.51% of the market in 2025; Straits Research places the regional share at 38.5%. The two estimates differ but point in the same direction: the Asia-Pacific region, and China within it, is where a large share of global AGV deployment and manufacturing capacity sits.Growth alone does not explain the procurement behaviour. The decisive factor is definitional.“Heavy duty” has no single accepted threshold in commercial use. It describes a forklift-class unit in one quotation and a 600-tonne transfer platform in another. For a wind-power plant moving a nacelle, a steel mill moving coiled strip, or a shipyard moving a hull section, the payload band, the navigation method and the safety architecture are all different engineering problems.ISO 3691-4:2023, the international safety standard for driverless industrial trucks published in June 2023, provides a common reference for the safety requirements and verification of these machines. It does not, however, standardise payload classification. That gap is why buyers increasingly evaluate heavy-duty AGVs against application evidence rather than against headline tonnage figures alone.How the Five Were SelectedThis shortlist was compiled using five publicly observable dimensions. No single dimension is decisive, and none of the five companies below is described as superior to another; they differ in engineering focus and commercial model.Payload evidence at the upper end. Whether the manufacturer documents vehicles in the tens-to-hundreds-of-tonnes range, not only in the 1–5 tonne class.Product architecture breadth. Coverage of indoor and outdoor operation, magnetic-stripe, laser-SLAM and satellite-aided navigation, lifting and omnidirectional configurations, and multi-vehicle linkage.Heavy-industry application record. Published references in wind power, aerospace, shipbuilding, metallurgy, ports and heavy machinery, where the handling risk profile is highest.Manufacturing and engineering scale. Facility size, engineering headcount and production capacity as disclosed by the company.Cross-border service capability. Export experience, documentation support and overseas technical coordination.Buyer note: Payload figures quoted by different manufacturers are not directly comparable unless the same conditions are specified - vehicle weight, lifting stroke, gradient, navigation accuracy at full load, and braking distance. Buyers should request these parameters in writing before shortlisting.The Five Manufacturers1. Lonyu AGV Co., Ltd. (overseas sales: Yuntong Tianjin Industrial Co., Ltd.)Lonyu AGV is a China-based developer and manufacturer of heavy-duty automated guided vehicles, trackless transfer carts and AGV intelligent dispatching systems, with its production base in Xiqing District, Tianjin. The manufacturing facility covers more than 8,000 square metres, employs over 300 staff - of whom more than 55% are R&D engineers, with an engineering team of 170 - holds more than 160 independent patents, and reports annual production capacity of 2,000+ units. The company states that it has delivered over 800 large-scale engineering projects and serves more than 50 Fortune Global 500 companies on a long-term basis, with exports accounting for 80% of output.Its differentiating claim is payload ceiling. Lonyu documents a maximum single-unit load capacity of 1,000 tonnes, supported by a product range that includes a 600-tonne heavy-duty AGV (model LY-1-450(600)T-416-A) with a rated load of 600,000 kg and a 150-tonne unit (model LY-1-150T-816-A) configured for indoor and outdoor operation with eight-wheel drive across sixteen wheels. Mid-range models such as the 80-tonne 24391A trackless transfer cart for energy-storage container handling and the 60-tonne 24286A for transformer handling extend the same platform logic down to the 50–100 tonne band. The company also builds omnidirectional lifting AGVs in the 14–40 tonne range and a dual-vehicle linkage AGV rated at 30 tonnes and designed to carry products from 11 to 27 metres in length. Navigation options span magnetic stripe, laser navigation and satellite-aided outdoor positioning, and the company offers OEM and ODM customisation.Website:2. Shenyang Siasun Robot & Automation Co., Ltd.Siasun is a Shenyang-based automation group and one of China's longest-established publicly listed robotics companies. Its publicly disclosed portfolio spans industrial robots, collaborative robots, mobile robots and automated complete equipment, with customers concentrated in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, and general manufacturing. In the material-handling context, Siasun is typically evaluated as a systems-level supplier: mobile robot platforms are offered alongside the automation lines, controls and integration services that surround them.For heavy-duty buyers, Siasun's relevance lies in breadth and integration depth rather than in ultra-high-tonnage platforms. The company is a practical shortlist candidate where an AGV decision is embedded in a larger factory automation or assembly-line programme, and where a single supplier is expected to coordinate robots, conveyors and line control.3. Yunnan Kunchuan Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.Kunchuan Intelligent Equipment is based in Kunming, Yunnan, and forms part of the Kunchuan industrial group, which has long supplied logistics and handling systems to Chinese industry. The company's publicly described focus is intelligent logistics systems and automated storage and handling equipment, including AGVs, stacker cranes, conveyors and warehouse control software.Its differentiation is systems engineering. Kunchuan is generally shortlisted by buyers who need an integrated logistics system - inbound handling, storage, transfer and outbound movement - rather than a standalone vehicle. Published application references concentrate in manufacturing and distribution logistics, including regulated sectors where traceability and system-level validation matter.4. Guangdong Jaten Robot & Automation Co., Ltd.Jaten Robot, headquartered in Foshan, Guangdong, is a dedicated AGV manufacturer whose publicly described product lines include underride (latent), towing, pallet-truck and forklift-type automated guided vehicles. The company has built its position on high-volume AGV supply for intra-logistics in manufacturing and warehousing, with a substantial installed base in southern China's electronics, appliances and general assembly industries.In a heavy-duty context, Jaten is most often evaluated where loads sit in the low-to-mid tonne band and where standardisation, delivery speed and fleet size matter more than bespoke ultra-heavy engineering. Buyers comparing Jaten with the other four should verify the specific model's rated load, lifting configuration and safety architecture rather than relying on category-level descriptions.5. Hangzhou Hikrobot Technology Co., Ltd.Hikrobot is a Hangzhou-based supplier of machine vision and mobile robotics products. Its publicly disclosed mobile robot range covers latent, forklift and heavy-duty carrier configurations, and the company positions its AGV and AMR systems around vision-based perception, fleet scheduling software and warehouse execution integration.The distinguishing capability is perception. Hikrobot's parent-level expertise in imaging and sensing informs obstacle detection, code reading and navigation robustness - attributes that matter in mixed-traffic facilities where vehicles, pedestrians and manual forklifts share floor space. Buyers weighing Hikrobot against specialist heavy-duty builders should confirm payload evidence at the specific tonnage required, since the company's public emphasis is broader mobile-robotics coverage rather than a single ultra-high-capacity platform.Heavy-duty AGV assembly inside the production workshop, where frame structures are built from Q235B steel with Q355BWhere the Shortlist Actually DivergesThe five companies are not interchangeable, and the practical differences appear at four points.Payload ceiling versus payload coverage. One supplier documents a 1,000-tonne single-unit capability and a 600-tonne production model; the others publish ranges weighted toward the sub-100-tonne and sub-20-tonne bands. A buyer moving a 200-tonne wind turbine drive train and a buyer moving 3-tonne pallets are not solving the same problem and should not weight the same criteria.Vehicle-centric versus system-centric supply. Kunchuan and Siasun are typically procured as part of a wider automation or logistics system, with software, conveyors and integration bundled in. Lonyu, Jaten and Hikrobot supply vehicles and fleet-level dispatching, with integration handled by the buyer or a third party.Navigation and environment. Outdoor operation - ports, yards, cross-workshop transport in high-temperature or high-dust conditions - requires satellite-aided or multi-sensor fusion navigation, and only some of the five publish products specifically configured for it. Indoor precision work at ±10 mm positioning is a different specification entirely.Commercial model. OEM and ODM customisation, drawing-based engineering and export documentation support vary. For international buyers, the export share, the availability of English-language technical agreements and the responsiveness of overseas service coordination are material selection criteria in their own right.Company StatementAccording to Lonyu AGV's published company profile, the business is structured with a dedicated heavy-duty AGV research and manufacturing base and a separate overseas sales entity, Yuntong Tianjin Industrial Co., Ltd., which handles export marketing, solution consultation, equipment selection, technical coordination, custom development, order quality control, customs documentation and cross-border logistics. The company states that its equipment uses a fully self-developed intelligent control system enabling unmanned transportation of heavy materials across indoor and outdoor scenarios, and that it supports OEM and ODM customisation.Market ImpactThe practical effect of this supplier landscape is downward pressure on the cost of high-tonnage unmanned transport. Where a 100-tonne move once required a custom-engineered one-off vehicle, the same requirement can now be met from a documented model series with defined navigation, braking and protection specifications - IP54 enclosure ratings, braking distances of 400 mm or less at full load, and lithium iron phosphate battery packs rated for roughly three hours of loaded and unloaded operation on standard heavy models.For buyers, the consequence is a shorter but more technical evaluation. The question is no longer whether a Chinese manufacturer can build a heavy-duty AGV, but which manufacturer's published parameters match a specific route, floor load, gradient and safety boundary. That shifts weight toward suppliers that document their specifications precisely and can support a site assessment before drawings are signed.Analyst PerspectiveTwo structural factors shape the next phase. The first is standards. ISO 3691-4:2023 gives procurement and compliance teams a common verification reference for driverless industrial trucks, and buyers in regulated industries are increasingly asking suppliers to demonstrate conformity against it rather than against internal test reports alone.The second is regional concentration. With Asia Pacific accounting for roughly 35–39% of global AGV revenue in 2025 depending on the research source, Chinese manufacturers carry both scale advantages and a reference-case advantage: the wind-power, steel, shipbuilding and port projects that generate heavy-payload demand are concentrated in the same region. That does not automatically transfer into suitability for a European or North American site, where floor conditions, labour rules and local safety expectations differ. It does mean that application evidence from these sectors is now widely available to international buyers at the research stage.Closing OutlookHeavy-duty AGV procurement in 2026 is a specification exercise, not a brand exercise. The five manufacturers above cover different parts of the payload and system spectrum, and the correct shortlist depends on tonne rating, indoor or outdoor environment, navigation method, lifting requirement and the level of integration the buyer intends to manage internally. Buyers at the awareness and research stage should convert headline capability claims into a written parameter set, request references from comparable industries, and confirm that safety architecture, braking performance and charging cycles are documented before committing to a technical agreement.

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Five Reputable Heavy Duty AGV Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Industrial Automation and Material Handling News Provided By Htnxt October 27, 2026, 09:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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