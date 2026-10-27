Dragonpass Becomes First To Bring Premium Airport Lounge Access To Partners Through API

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New API-enabled proposition allows partners to offer their highest-value customers access to a new tier of premium airport experiences

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dragonpass, the world's leading provider of digital airport ecosystem platforms, today announced the introduction of Premium Lounges, a new curated tier of premium airport lounge experiences designed to offer travellers greater comfort, elevated service and a more exclusive experience. As the first airport experience provider to bring the proposition to market through an API, Dragonpass is enabling partners to integrate access to Premium Lounges into their own customer and loyalty propositions.The move marks a new step in the evolution of premium loyalty, as banks, fintechs and other customer-focused businesses look beyond traditional rewards to deliver experiences that offer tangible value to their most valuable customers.Through Dragonpass's API, partners can integrate access to Premium Lounges into their existing loyalty and benefits ecosystems, creating a more seamless way for customers to discover and access elevated airport experiences.“Premium loyalty is evolving. Customers are looking for benefits that deliver genuine value and enhance the experiences that matter to them. By making Premium Lounges available through an API, we are giving our partners a new way to bring that experience directly into their customer propositions, while raising the bar for what premium airport access can look like,” said Andrew Harrison-Chinn, Chief Marketing Officer at Dragonpass.The launch comes as expectations around premium loyalty are changing in the GCC, with Dragonpass's GCC Loyalty Index finding that 47% of consumers associate loyalty with value and service, compared with 29% who primarily associate loyalty with tangible rewards. The findings point to a broader shift towards loyalty experiences that deliver meaningful, tangible value beyond traditional rewards.Premium Lounges are designed to go beyond traditional lounge access, combining greater comfort, elevated service and a more exclusive experience for premium travellers. The proposition will include a curated selection of lounges offering features such as refined spaces, premium dining and service, and limited-capacity or restricted access. Further details of the Premium Lounges proposition will be announced as it launches more broadly.For partners, Premium Lounges offers a new opportunity to differentiate their premium propositions and deliver experiences that reflect the expectations of their most discerning customers – extending loyalty beyond traditional rewards and into the wider travel journey.“The airport is becoming an increasingly important part of the overall travel experience. We see an opportunity to make that experience feel more considered from the moment a traveller arrives – and to give our partners a meaningful new way to deliver on the promise of premium,” added Andrew Harrison-Chinn.-Ends-About Dragonpass:Dragonpass is a global leader in digitally enabled airport and travel services, offering access to over 1,400 airport lounges, 200 Fast Track lanes, 508 dining benefits, and 1000+ fitness studios across Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Asia, and other premium travel experiences. Supporting over 40 million users worldwide, Dragonpass partners with leading banks, card issuers, and travel providers to deliver seamless, customer-centric solutions. Headquartered in Manchester, UK, which serves as its global business hub, the company manages key partnerships and operations across a global network. Dragonpass also maintains regional offices in markets including UAE, Singapore, Brazil, Hong Kong, Japan, and China - reflecting its commitment to delivering locally relevant solutions at a global scale.

Duha Shabib

The Halo Agency

+971 553085550

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Dragonpass Becomes First to Bring Premium Airport Lounge Access to Partners Through API News Provided By The Halo Agency October 27, 2026, 09:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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