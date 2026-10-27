Keeper Security Recognised In 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Privileged Access Management

The recognition was based on Keeper Security's Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

- Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper SecurityLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keeper Security, the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security platform, today announces that it has been recognised in the 2026 GartnerMagic QuadrantTM for Privileged Access Management (PAM) for a second consecutive year. The Gartner report evaluates vendors across their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. In Keeper's view, this year's recognition reflects KeeperPAM 's cloud-native architecture and unified approach to governing the full identity lifecycle, from passwords and secrets to endpoint privilege management and AI agent governance.Product Innovation Addressing Modern Identity ThreatsKeeper's recent product innovations directly address the identity-based threats that are reshaping enterprise security. The company released KeeperDB for passwordless database management and launched Universal Secrets Sync to push secrets directly to cloud-native vaults, extending secrets governance across modern infrastructure. KeeperAI now extends behavioural threat detection across privileged session protocols to detect anomalous agentic AI activity and trigger automated session responses, treating AI agents as privileged users with full audit and policy enforcement."The difference between what we built and legacy PAM platforms shows up immediately during deployment because the foundational architecture is entirely different," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "When you try to add remote access management or secrets governance to a system that was originally designed to be on-prem, then lifted and shifted to the cloud, you're always fighting the original design. We made different choices from the beginning, building KeeperPAM as cloud-native and identity-agnostic from the start. This unique architecture matters when you're trying to govern humans, machines and AI agents concurrently."Why This Matters NowAs organisations deploy AI agents across their infrastructure, every agent introduces a new identity, attack surface and compliance obligation. The market is moving faster than legacy platforms can adapt. Keeper's recognition reflects a fundamental shift in what identity governance means: it now spans passwords, secrets, machines and AI agents, with each requiring the same audit trails, policy enforcement and session visibility. This means security teams need a platform built for this reality from the beginning, not one retrofitted to address it after the fact.2026 MomentumTo Keeper, the recognition by Gartner is part of a broader pattern of market validation in 2026. This growth is reinforced by industry awards, including the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, which recognised Keeper for Innovation and Zero Trust leadership.“Keeper hasn't just adapted to the changing security landscape; we have designed our identity security platform specifically for it," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "By delivering a unified platform that secures everything from humans to AI agents, we are solving visibility, access and governance problems that legacy systems cannot. Our commitment to industry innovation is exactly why we continue to be recognised on Gartner reports."With FedRAMP High Certification, GovRAMP High Authorization, SOC 2 Type II attestation, ISO 27001 certification and FIPS 140-3 validation, Keeper provides the highest level of security and compliance assurance to customers across commercial and public sector environments.To learn more about KeeperPAM and view the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, visit keepersecurity.###Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, by Paul Mezzera, Shubham Gera, Tarun Rohilla, Scott Brinker 21 October 2026Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security solution, trusted by millions of people and thousands of organisations globally. KeeperPAMis Keeper's privileged access management platform that unifies password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged session management and endpoint privilege management in a single cloud-native platform, protected with quantum-resistant encryption. KeeperAI delivers real-time, AI-native threat detection across every privileged session. As AI agents proliferate and identity becomes the defining attack surface, Keeper governs access for humans, machines, non-human identities and AI agents, serving as the unified control plane for access, compliance and visibility across the enterprise. For more information, visit KeeperSecurity.

Charley Nash

Eskenzi PR

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Keeper Security Recognised in 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Privileged Access Management News Provided By Eskenzi PR October 27, 2026, 09:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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