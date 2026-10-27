US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer & Mesothelioma Advocate Encourages Navy Veterans Diagnosed With Lung Cancer Or Mesothelioma After Aircraft Carrier Asbestos Exposure To Call Them For Access To The Nation's Top Lawyers

- US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer & Mesothelioma Advocate is fully committed to helping Navy Veterans nationwide who have confirmed asbestos exposure and have been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma gain prompt access to some of the nation's leading attorneys when pursuing compensation for these cancers-particularly when asbestos exposure occurred aboard a US Navy aircraft carrier. For more information, Navy Veterans recently diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in the USA, as well as their family members, are welcome to call the Advocate anytime at 866-714-6466.

Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer & Mesothelioma Advocate, "Most navy veterans who develop lung cancer because of exposure to asbestos on a ship, submarine, or shipyard never get compensated because they were not aware the $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are in the process of changing this sad fact for hundreds of thousands of US Navy Veterans who developed lung cancer because of asbestos exposure."

According to the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer & Mesothelioma Advocate,“We encourage any US Navy Veteran recently diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma to call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We can explain how the compensation process works and help answer important questions. We also welcome calls from family members because we want to help ensure that loved ones have an opportunity to speak with one of the nation's most experienced asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma attorneys and receive an evaluation of the potential value of a financial compensation claim on the spot.”

List of Decommissioned US Navy Aircraft Carriers from 1960–2017

* Essex - Decommissioned in 1969

* Yorktown - Decommissioned in 1970

* Intrepid - Decommissioned in 1974

* Hornet - Decommissioned in 1970

* Ticonderoga - Decommissioned in 1973

* Randolph - Decommissioned in 1969

* Lexington - Decommissioned in 1991

* Wasp - Decommissioned in 1972

* Hancock - Decommissioned in 1976

* Bennington - Decommissioned in 1970

* Boxer - Decommissioned in 1969

* Bon Homme Richard - Decommissioned in 1971

* Kearsarge - Decommissioned in 1970

* Midway - Decommissioned in 1992

* Franklin D. Roosevelt - Decommissioned in 1977

* Coral Sea - Decommissioned in 1990

* Forrestal - Decommissioned in 1993

* Saratoga - Decommissioned in 1994

* Ranger - Decommissioned in 1993

* Kitty Hawk - Decommissioned in 2007

* Independence - Decommissioned in 1998

* Constellation - Decommissioned in 2003

* Enterprise - Decommissioned in 2017

According to the CDC, states identified as having higher incidences of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on calls received by the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer & Mesothelioma Advocate, Navy Veterans diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma may live in any state across the country. These states include New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, and Alaska.

Michael Thomas

US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer & Mesothelioma Advocate Encourages Navy Veterans Diagnosed with Lung Cancer or Mesothelioma After Aircraft Carrier Asbestos Exposure to Call Them for Access to the Nation's Top Lawyers News Provided By Americas Watchdog October 27, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Military Industry...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.