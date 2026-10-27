Police Arrest Two In Jammu For Sharing Security Intel With Foreign Operatives, Handlers With Links To Pak Terrorists

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 27 (IANS) Police in Jammu on Tuesday arrested two persons for sharing sensitive security related information with foreign Intelligence operatives and handlers linked to terrorist organisations, including Pakistan-based entities.

A police statement said today that Jammu Police, acting on specific and credible information, arrested two persons in connection with the alleged sharing of sensitive information having a bearing on state security in R.S. Pura.

The accused have been identified as Arun Kumar son of Bihari Lal, resident of Mathwar, Akhnoor, and Gorav Sharma son of Jyoti Prakash, resident of Mokhey, R.S. Pura.

A case vide FIR No. 189/2026 has been registered at Police Station R.S. Pura under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly sharing photographs and electronic data having a bearing on State security through encrypted communication channels with foreign Intelligence operatives and handlers linked to terrorist organisations, including Pakistan-based entities.

Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged activities, ascertain the possible security implications and identify other persons involved in the network.

Jammu Police reiterates its commitment to safeguarding national security and taking firm legal action against activities prejudicial to the security and integrity of the nation.

Jammu and Kashmir Police is taking strict legal and preventive action against individuals who share sensitive security data, unverified rumours, provocative content, or minor victim identities on social media.

Cyber Police Kashmir has warned that uploading or sharing videos, photos, or details of security deployments and active operations on social media violates safety laws and invites strict prosecution.

Continuing the same operation, authorities today booked and arrested multiple individuals, such as in R.S. Pura, Jammu, under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and the BNS for leaking sensitive electronic data and photographs to foreign Intelligence operatives.

District police units, including in Budgam, have initiated preventive detentions under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) against individuals circulating communal or sectarian hate speech and unverified videos meant to disturb public peace. Group administrators have also been warned regarding forwarded unverified content.

Police have clamped down on sharing the names, photos, or identifying details of minor victims in criminal or tragic cases, citing legal prohibitions and the risk of public unrest.