Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 Gets Centre's Nod: Rs 24,269 Crore Project To Add 5 New Corridors

The Central government just approved the Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 project. This massive Rs 24,269 crore project will build five new corridors across 76 kilometres. The city will soon see a major public transport upgrade.

The Phase 2 expansion targets the airport, IT hubs, industrial zones, and city outskirts. The proposed routes include Nagole to Shamshabad Airport for easy flight access. The Raidurg to Kokapet Neopolis line will connect booming IT and residential spaces. The MGBS to Chandrayangutta route takes the metro straight into the Old City. The Miyapur to Patancheru line links industrial and residential zones. The LB Nagar to Hayathnagar route helps the eastern outskirts. The JBS to Medchal and JBS to Shamirpet lines will serve the northern suburbs. We still need official confirmation on which five specific corridors made the final cut.

The Central government officially approved the Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 project. The city desperately needs better public transport to handle its growing population and daily traffic jams. The Centre cleared five new corridors covering 76 kilometres with a Rs 24,269 crore budget. The Telangana government originally proposed a bigger 122.9-kilometre network across seven corridors for Rs 38,595 crore. The current approval covers only a part of that grand plan. We still await official updates on the remaining routes.

IT employees, students, and business owners face terrible traffic jams on Hyderabad roads every single day. Peak office hours waste a lot of travel time. The new metro routes will encourage people to leave their personal vehicles at home. Commuters can easily reach their offices, colleges, and markets from nearby metro stations. This shift will save travel time and cut down daily fuel expenses. The city will see much better traffic management once road pressure drops. The government must also provide good feeder buses and autos at these new stations.

The Metro Phase 2 project will completely shake up the Hyderabad real estate market. Buyers will chase residential plots, apartments, and commercial spaces near the new metro corridors. Homebuyers, tenants, and business owners always prefer areas with solid transport links. Real estate circles are already buzzing about Kokapet, Neopolis, Patancheru, Hayathnagar, Medchal, and Shamirpet. Property prices will jump based on the final station locations, construction speed, and local demand. A nearby metro station always makes any property highly attractive.

The government plans to finish the Metro Phase 2 project by 2029. Officials must quickly complete land acquisition, route finalisation, funding, and tenders to meet this strict deadline. The metro authorities will launch the services in phases as the construction progresses. Commuters might face temporary traffic diversions during the construction phase. However, this long-term public transport upgrade will heavily boost city development. The Phase 2 project will expand city limits and develop the outskirts. We can assess the real impact only after the government releases the final station details and construction schedules.