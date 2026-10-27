Kolkata Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab May Bring Rain To South Bengal Check IMD Forecast

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Arnab. The weather system will likely turn into a very severe cyclonic storm soon. Wind speeds can reach up to 125 kmph as the storm gathers more strength.

The weather department expects the cyclone to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28. Wind speeds will reach 125 kmph, while gusts can touch 140 kmph. People in West Bengal are now wondering if Kolkata, South Bengal, and North Bengal will see major weather changes.

Cyclone Arnab is now a very severe cyclonic storm. The system is moving towards the coast at 23 kmph. Swirling winds are currently clocking 140 to 150 kmph and might hit 160 kmph over the sea. The storm will make landfall near Yanam on Wednesday, October 28, with 140 kmph winds. Officials have issued a red alert for Andhra Pradesh.

The weather system has upgraded into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. The cyclone moved west-northwest at 23 kmph over the past six hours. The storm currently sits in the west-central Bay of Bengal. It is located 400 km south-southeast of Gopalpur, 350 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, and 420 km east-southeast of Kakinada.

The storm will move west-northwest until the evening of October 27. The system will then take a northwest curve. The very severe cyclonic storm will cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, by the afternoon of October 28. Wind speeds will range from 115 to 125 kmph, with gusts up to 140 kmph.

The weather office has issued a cyclone alert for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts. West Bengal will not face a direct landfall. However, the Bengal coast will experience 40 to 50 kmph winds, gusting up to 60 kmph, from October 27 to 29. Coastal districts in South Bengal will also receive heavy rainfall on October 28 and 29.