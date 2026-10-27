Object 1 sells to the world as buyers from 60+ nationalities fuel its year of delivery
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Dubai, UAE, 27 October 2026: Object 1, an award-winning real estate developer, has recorded sales to buyers from more than 60 nationalities in 2026, split almost evenly across four continents. The company attributes this international demand to accessible entry prices and payment plans shaped around buyers’ needs, supported by direct engagement across overseas markets. Against Dubai’s AED 252 billion in Q1 real estate transactions, Object 1’s focus is on translating this demand into completed homes.
Tatiana Tonu, CEO of Object 1, said: “Buyers place their trust in a developer long before handover, and we have a responsibility to earn that through every stage of construction. What our buyer data tells us is that we're getting the fundamentals right, not just in one market, but everywhere we show up. Buyers in the UK, France, India or UAE are all responding to the same thing: the right product, at the right price, backed by a payment plan that makes sense for their investment strategy. 2026 is our Year of Delivery, and a buyer base this broad and engaged is exactly the foundation we need.”
Object 1’s sales analysis for 1 May-3 August 2026 shows that Indian purchasers accounted for almost 20% of recorded deals, making them the largest buyer nationality. Europe, Africa and the wider Middle East/MENA region each accounted for approximately a fifth of transactions, reflecting demand across several markets. France, the UK, Germany and Spain led European demand, while Turkey ranked among the top five buyer nationalities, alongside steady interest from Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Emirati buyers also contributed to demand alongside international customers, reflecting the brand's growing local credibility.
The company has also held roadshows across Africa to connect with new prospective purchasers and better understand their expectations, with buyers from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Egypt, Mozambique and Morocco purchasing its properties.
Object 1 attributes the spread of demand to a deliberate focus on an underserved segment of the market: well-located, well-designed apartments at accessible entry price points, paired with payment plans structured around what international buyers, many of them first-time Dubai investors, can realistically commit to. Entry pricing across Object 1's current portfolio starts from the high AED 700,000s to below AED 1 million on select units, with flexible plans including post-handover options.
Demand is also evident in the developer’s recent launch, SKY LEVEL 1 in Jumeirah Village Circle, which is already close to selling out. Scheduled for handover in Q2 2029, the tower brings 420 one-bedroom residences to District 11. The strong buyer response supports Object 1’s continued JVC portfolio development.
2026 has been as much about handovers as new launches for Object 1. Two of the company's projects, RA1N Residence and V1TER Residence, received their Building Completion Certificates in the first half of the year, with several more now preparing for handover; a track record the company is building on as it continues development in Dubai and expands into Abu Dhabi.
As Object 1 continues to expand its portfolio, the developer remains committed to creating well-designed homes that meet the evolving needs of the UAE’s growing communities.
Tatiana Tonu, CEO of Object 1, said: “Buyers place their trust in a developer long before handover, and we have a responsibility to earn that through every stage of construction. What our buyer data tells us is that we're getting the fundamentals right, not just in one market, but everywhere we show up. Buyers in the UK, France, India or UAE are all responding to the same thing: the right product, at the right price, backed by a payment plan that makes sense for their investment strategy. 2026 is our Year of Delivery, and a buyer base this broad and engaged is exactly the foundation we need.”
Object 1’s sales analysis for 1 May-3 August 2026 shows that Indian purchasers accounted for almost 20% of recorded deals, making them the largest buyer nationality. Europe, Africa and the wider Middle East/MENA region each accounted for approximately a fifth of transactions, reflecting demand across several markets. France, the UK, Germany and Spain led European demand, while Turkey ranked among the top five buyer nationalities, alongside steady interest from Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Emirati buyers also contributed to demand alongside international customers, reflecting the brand's growing local credibility.
The company has also held roadshows across Africa to connect with new prospective purchasers and better understand their expectations, with buyers from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Egypt, Mozambique and Morocco purchasing its properties.
Object 1 attributes the spread of demand to a deliberate focus on an underserved segment of the market: well-located, well-designed apartments at accessible entry price points, paired with payment plans structured around what international buyers, many of them first-time Dubai investors, can realistically commit to. Entry pricing across Object 1's current portfolio starts from the high AED 700,000s to below AED 1 million on select units, with flexible plans including post-handover options.
Demand is also evident in the developer’s recent launch, SKY LEVEL 1 in Jumeirah Village Circle, which is already close to selling out. Scheduled for handover in Q2 2029, the tower brings 420 one-bedroom residences to District 11. The strong buyer response supports Object 1’s continued JVC portfolio development.
2026 has been as much about handovers as new launches for Object 1. Two of the company's projects, RA1N Residence and V1TER Residence, received their Building Completion Certificates in the first half of the year, with several more now preparing for handover; a track record the company is building on as it continues development in Dubai and expands into Abu Dhabi.
As Object 1 continues to expand its portfolio, the developer remains committed to creating well-designed homes that meet the evolving needs of the UAE’s growing communities.
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