Tajikistan, Algeria Discuss Ways To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Karimi presented his credentials to Tebboune as Tajikistan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Algeria, with residence in Riyadh.
Following the credential presentation ceremony, the Algerian president invited the Tajik ambassador to a bilateral meeting.
During the meeting, Karimi conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to Algeria's leadership.
The sides also discussed bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Algeria and ways to further strengthen relations.
Tajikistan and Algeria maintain diplomatic relations and engage through official diplomatic channels to discuss bilateral ties and areas of mutual interest. The presentation of credentials formally confirms an ambassador's appointment to the receiving country and enables the diplomat to carry out official duties.
Tajikistan's diplomatic representation in Algeria is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The two countries have opportunities to develop cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, industry, agriculture, and energy, although the announcement of the meeting did not specify any new agreements or concrete projects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment