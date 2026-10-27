Azerbaijan's Creative Industries Account For 1% Of GDP, Agency Chief Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The share of creative industries in the GDP has reached 1% thanks to the "Azerbaijani Culture 2040" concept adopted in recent years, the improvement of the legislative framework, and the implementation of incentive mechanisms, Director General of the Cinema Agency of Azerbaijan, Rashad Azizov, said at a panel session titled "Business Dialogue," held within the framework of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku on Tuesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the role of entrepreneurs, creative individuals, and innovators in establishing international relations today is exceptional.

"Entrepreneurs who bring people from various countries together around shared business ventures and projects are, in effect, practicing a unique form of 'economic diplomacy.' They don't merely create products and services; they build bridges between cultures and demonstrate the mutual benefits of cooperation.

The Business Dialogue Panel held today is not just a forum for discussion; it serves as a vital opportunity for the creation of new innovative products, the implementation of joint projects, and the laying of foundations for future partnerships," he remarked.

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is taking place in Baku from October 27 through October 29, under the theme "Dialogue for a Shared Future: Building Bridges in a Fragmented World."

The forum is the primary international event of the 'Baku Process,' an initiative launched in 2008 at the proposal of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. First organized in 2011, the forum brings together countries, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to engage in intercultural dialogue and cooperation.

The forum's program includes discussions on topics such as peace and security, intercultural and interreligious dialogue, the role of youth, artificial intelligence, the creative economy, media, cultural heritage, and tourism.