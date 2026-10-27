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Azerbaijan Is Considered An Anchor Of Stability In An Unstable Region - President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-10-27 05:32:53

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. If you look at Azerbaijan's foreign policy, economic performance, and role in global energy and transportation markets, you will see that the country's role is growing tremendously, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan is often considered an anchor of stability in an unstable region.

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Trend News Agency

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