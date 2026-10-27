Space-Saving, Ultra-Quiet, And Powerful: Sigenergy Launches The Sigencube C&I BESS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy, a global leader in AI-driven smart solar and energy storage solutions, today officially unveiled the SigenCube Commercial & Industrial Battery Energy Storage System (C&I BESS) ahead of All-Energy Australia 2026. Designed to address the core challenges of commercial deployments-such as limited space, noise restrictions, and heavy power demands-the SigenCube introduces industry-leading energy density, ultra-quiet operation, and robust overload performance to the global market.

Simplified Deployment: Big Energy Doesn't Need Big Space



Deploying commercial energy storage no longer means sacrificing massive amounts of valuable real estate. The SigenCube boasts an exceptional energy density over 220kWh/m2, dramatically shrinking spatial requirements. In a 4MWh project, traditional solutions typically require over 80m2 of land, whereas the SigenCube requires only 54.5m2, successfully saving over 30% in overall footprint.



Beyond saving space, the system is engineered for maximum installation efficiency. It features a highly integrated, compact architecture that combines the Power Conversion System (PCS), high-voltage components, and distribution units into a single cabinet. To scale up multi-megawatt projects easily, the SigenCube incorporates a built-in Energy Management System (EMS) in each cabinet, supporting up to 100 units in parallel without the need for external data loggers, complete with automated failover to prevent single points of failure. Once on site, deployment is streamlined through factory pre-commissioning and quick app-based setup, allowing technicians to complete basic configurations and diagnostics in just 3 to 5 minutes.









Peak Performance: Quiet Operation Meets Heavy-Duty Power



While traditional commercial storage solutions are often notoriously noisy-frequently causing disruptions that make normal conversation difficult for people nearby-the SigenCube completely redefines the acoustic standard. It stands out as the quietest commercial energy storage system available, maintaining noise levels below 60 dB at one meter, which is comparable to the ambient noise of a normal conversation. This allows businesses to install the system smoothly near office buildings, commercial centers, and residential-adjacent areas.



Despite its quiet and compact design, the SigenCube packs formidable power capabilities. It delivers a robust 150% peak power overload for 10 seconds, providing the critical surge support needed for heavy industrial machinery. Whether handling the sudden inrush currents of industrial air compressors, conveyor drive systems, or motor-driven centrifugal pumps, the system prevents tripping and handles load spikes effortlessly.



To ensure this peak performance remains stable and efficient over time, the system features predictive smart thermal management that continuously monitors real-time cell conditions and day-ahead load forecasts to optimize cooling. By dynamically adjusting coolant temperatures before load changes occur, it cuts auxiliary power consumption by up to 20% while actively mitigating calendar aging to help extend battery life.









All-Round Safety: Multi-Layered Protection from Pack to System



Safety forms the foundation of the SigenCube, featuring strong protections spanning from the pack level up to the entire system. Within the battery pack, the system utilizes high-temperature fire-resistant isolation design and reinforced six-sided insulation, backed by a dense configuration of 40 NTC temperature sensors monitoring 64 cells per pack (0.625 NTC per cell, which is much denser than the industry average). Additional pack-level safeguards include pressure relief valves, electrical insulation sheets, crash frames, high-strength crossbeams, leakage detection and optional aerosol fire suppression available for select regions. At the system level, the SigenCube integrates top explosion vents, smoke and heat detectors, emergency fans, cabinet-level aerosol suppression, and a water firefighting interface, supported by 8 layers of overcurrent protection for complete peace of mind.



Optimized O&M: Lower OPEX and Effortless Maintenance



Commercial and industrial energy storage is never a short-term investment, minimizing long-term operational and maintenance burdens is essential for maximizing project returns. The SigenCube is engineered for long-term reliability with exceptionally low maintenance requirements. It uses a special sealed cooling loop that delivers a 10-year coolant life, significantly reducing scheduled replacements. Additionally, its pack-level active balancing delivers a strong 7A balancing current-keeping battery strings uniformly balanced over years of operation and eliminating the need for periodic on-site SOC calibration.









Grid-Forming Resilience for Every Scenario



Commercial and industrial facilities constantly face unpredictable grid fluctuations, weak infrastructure, and unexpected outages-making robust grid-forming resilience essential. Engineered with comprehensive grid-forming capabilities, the SigenCube leads with 0ms load-side disruption to keep critical industrial loads running without interruption. Beyond seamless switchover, the system delivers exceptional all-around grid support, including 100% three-phase imbalance handling under complex load conditions, robust fault ride-through during voltage sags and swells, and reliable MWh-level black start without external grid support. Furthermore, it incorporates advanced grid-stabilizing intelligence-featuring rapid reactive power response for voltage regulation, virtual inertia support to stabilize grid frequency, active power oscillation damping, and superior weak grid adaptation for stable, clean operation in high-impedance environments.









As commercial and industrial energy storage adoption accelerates worldwide, the demand for high-performance, space-saving, and reliable power solutions has never been greater. By combining industry-leading density, unmatched quietness, and robust grid-forming capabilities, the SigenCube sets a new benchmark for the sector, empowering businesses globally to accelerate their transition toward a cleaner, more resilient, and sustainable energy future.

About Sigenergy



Sigenergy (HKEX: 06656) is a global technology company dedicated to advancing the renewable energy transition through AI-driven, all-in-one smart energy solutions. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, the company offers a comprehensive product portfolio spanning residential energy storage, commercial & industrial solutions, and utility-scale systems - all unified by its "AI in All" strategy. With a presence in over 88 countries and 20,000+ installation partners worldwide, Sigenergy is committed to making clean energy smarter, more resilient, and accessible for all.

Media Contact: Yobi Yang ...

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