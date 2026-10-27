MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yang Volla [Echo], founder of Arts Across Genres (DBA Velvet Whip Arts & Social Club), is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how honest leadership, creative independence, and artist empowerment can support sustainable success in the arts.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Volla explores how artists can increase their visibility, develop their personal brands, and build commercial success. She also highlights the importance of creating opportunities for others, working strategically, and pursuing original ideas rather than simply following existing paths.Echo's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Yang Volla

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Yang Volla Joins Women in Power TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 27, 2026, 09:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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