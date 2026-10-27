Vianautis Bio To Present 'Polynaut: Nanovesicles For Systemic Delivery To The CNS' At The ESGCT Annual Meeting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ViaNautis Bio to present“polyNaut: non-viral, polymer-based targeted nanovesicles for systemic delivery to the central nervous system” at the ESGCT Annual Meeting.Targeted polyNautnanovesicles (tPNVs) are ViaNautis' proprietary, polymer-based delivery platform, enabling cell‐specific targeting through nanobody conjugation..tPNVs offer a versatile, plug-and-play polymer-based platform for delivery of nucleic acid payloads to a range of cells and tissues including the CNS, immune and lung cells..Dose-dependent targeting of Transferrin (TfR)-tPNVs has been observed in vitro and in vivo, with broad distribution of TfR-tPNVs across the whole brain following systemic administrationCambridge, UK – 26th October, 2026 – ViaNautis Bio (“ViaNautis”), the biotech revolutionising genetic medicine with targeted polyNautnanovesicles, its versatile, disease-agnostic cell and gene therapy delivery system, today announced that it has been selected to present a poster at the European Society of Gene + Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place October 27-30, 2026 in Hamburg, Germany.The poster presentation entitled“polyNaut: non-viral, polymer-based targeted nanovesicles for systemic delivery to the central nervous system” will highlight ViaNautis' versatile, targeted polyNaut nanovesicle (tPNV) platform and will be presented by Dr Sarah Wythe, VP of Research.Details of the poster presentation are as follows:Poster Title: polyNaut: non-viral, polymer-based targeted nanovesicles for systemic delivery to the central nervous systemSession Date: Wednesday 28th Oct 2028Location: Poster HallAbstract ID: P0667Abstracts are available via the ESGCT online plannerEfficient targeted delivery remains a bottleneck in the development of safe, effective, redosable and scalable genetic medicines. Lipid nanoparticle (LNP) approaches have been extensively investigated, however, there are lingering concerns, namely, issues with specific targeting, manufacturing complexity, immunogenicity and ultracold storage requirements. Here, we present polyNaut, a versatile, disease-agnostic targeted polymernanovesicle (tPNV) delivery platform, designed to enable a plug-and-play approach for precise cell targeting.The versatility of the polyNaut platform supports targeted delivery to any cells and tissues, including across the blood-brain barrier into the central nervous system (CNS). To generate tPNVs for optimal crossing of the blood-brain barrier, we designed and formulated different PNVs conjugated with targeting nanobodies covering a range of binding affinities and PNV surface densities. In vivo binding to the brain vasculature, transcytosis and cellular uptake were evaluated in mice following intravenous administration, showing dose-dependent brain penetration with evidence of neuronal and astrocytic internalisation.A tPNV is made up of three key components: a single type of block co-polymer, a genetic cargo and a nanobody for targeting a defined cell surface receptor. Single block co-polymers, each consisting of a hydrophobic and a hydrophilic region, undergo polymerisation to self-assemble into a polyNaut nanovesicle (PNV). To generate a targeted PNV (tPNV), nanobodies are conjugated to the surface of the assembled PNV, such that they can target specific cell populations via receptor-mediated nanobody binding. Different cell-type specific tPNVs can be generated by conjugating different nanobodies. The same backbone chemistry of tPNV formulation support the targeting of different cell types, without compromising the physicochemical properties of the nanovesicles.The production process of tPNV is automated, GMP-compatible, with each core unit operations – reaction, purification, filtration and formulation – translatable into standard CDMO infrastructure. High consistency is observed across independent tPNV batches, with tightly clustered physicochemical properties and comparable transfection efficiencies. tPNVs remain stable at 4֯C for >7 months, with size, polydispersity andactivity remain consistent.With simple, scalable manufacturing and no immunogenicity observed, tPNVs present a potential solution for delivering safer, redosable and precisely targeted gene and cell therapies for CNS disorders with high unmet needs. Beyond the CNS, tPNVs can be developed broadly across therapeutic areas such as immunology and inflammation (I&I) and Oncology (as in vivo CAR-T therapy), respiratory and other diseases.

Heike Coners

ViaNautis Bio Ltd.

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ViaNautis Bio to present 'polyNaut: nanovesicles for systemic delivery to the CNS' at the ESGCT Annual Meeting News Provided By ViaNautis Bio Ltd. October 27, 2026, 09:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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