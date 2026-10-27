Zimaya Properties Launches Fifth Project The Dh185 Million Lawncrest In Dubai

Lawncrest in Zimaya Properties' fifth project in Dubai

Zimaya Properties Directors From left to right: Shoeb Mistry, Imran Fazlani, and Muhammad Arsalan Tabani.

Dubai continues to attract homebuyers and investors from across the world, supported by its international appeal and long-term development vision

- Muhammad Arsalan Tabani, Director of Zimaya PropertiesDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zimaya Properties, a Dubai -based boutique real estate developer, has announced the launch of Lawncrest, a Dh185 million residential development in Dubai Production City, as the Dubai-based developer continues to expand its presence in the emirate's real estate market.Dubai continues to attract homebuyers and investors from across the world, supported by its international appeal and long-term development vision. Against this backdrop, Zimaya is progressing with its residential portfolio, with Lawncrest marking the company's fifth residential project in Dubai.Zimaya Properties focuses on developing homes that combine practical layouts, quality finishes and considered design. The company has launched five projects to date, four of which have been sold out, according to the developer. Its management team brings more than 30 years of combined experience in real estate, design, planning and construction delivery.Located in Dubai Production City, Lawncrest comprises 183 residential units across a ten-storey building, with views of the greens of Jumeirah Golf Estates. The development offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, with an emphasis on efficient use of space, natural light and functional layouts. Its location provides access to key destinations and established residential communities across Dubai.Prices at Lawncrest start from AED 595,000 for a studio, with additional options available for buyers seeking larger homes. The project offers payment options intended to provide flexibility for purchasers, while its residential features include a focus on quality finishes and contemporary living.Zimaya also places importance on the design and features incorporated into its developments. The company collaborates with renowned interior designers and established brands, including Teka for kitchen appliances, and has partnered with Technogym to enhance residents' lifestyle experiences. Home automation solutions further support the company's focus on functional, modern homes.According to Zimaya Properties, nearly 50 percent of Lawncrest's units were sold within the first three weeks of launch. The company views the initial response as an encouraging sign as it continues to develop projects aligned with buyer preferences and market demand.Looking ahead, Zimaya Properties has several projects in the pipeline, including a beachfront residential development on Dubai Islands, a boutique commercial project in Arjan, and further opportunities in Dubai Production City and beyond.Muhammad Arsalan Tabani, Director of Zimaya Properties, said:“We have several exciting projects in the pipeline, including a beachfront residential development on Dubai Islands, a boutique commercial project in Arjan, and further opportunities in Dubai Production City and beyond. The strong response to Lawncrest reflects the resilience of Dubai's real estate market and its continued appeal to buyers from diverse nationalities, both residents and international investors.”The initial response to Lawncrest reflects continued confidence in Dubai's real estate market and its appeal to buyers from diverse nationalities, including UAE residents and international investors. This resilience further strengthens Zimaya's confidence in the market and its commitment to contributing to Dubai's evolving real estate landscape.

Saifur Rahman

Pan Asian Media MFZ LLC

+971 50 553 4489

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Zimaya Properties launches fifth project the Dh185 million Lawncrest in Dubai News Provided By Pan Asian Media MFZ LLC October 27, 2026, 09:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management



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