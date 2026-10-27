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CEOTRONICS Received A Framework Agreement Worth Approximately €1 Million


Date: 2026-10-27 05:31:24

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
CEOTRONICS AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
CEOTRONICS received a framework agreement worth approximately €1 million
27.10.2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CEOTRONICS S.L., a subsidiary fully owned by CEOTRONICS AG, has been received a framework agreement by the state-owned company Canal de Isabel II for the supply of“CT-ContactCom” and“CT-SkullMike” skull microphone systems as well as“CT-MultiCom” systems, with a total value of approximately €1 million. Only the binding/guaranteed call-off volume of approximately €700 thousand will be included in the order backlog.
The framework agreement has a term of four years and will contribute to revenue from the third quarter of fiscal year 2026/27 onwards.
The end users of the CEOTRONICS products to be supplied will be the emergency services in the Madrid region, including the fire brigade, the forest service, the SUMMA 112 emergency medical service, civil protection and the General Directorate of Traffic.
“We are very pleased that the Madrid-based subsidiary of CEOTRONICS AG, which has been operating since 1992, has once again been entrusted with equipping the emergency services in the Madrid region with reliable communication systems,” said Thomas H. Günther, Chief Executive Officer of CEOTRONICS AG. 27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: CEOTRONICS AG
Adam-Opel-Straße 6
63322 Rödermark
Germany
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE0005407407
WKN: 540740
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900L89P6LHLQVKI48
EQS News ID: 2422958

End of News EQS News Service

2422958 27.10.2026 CET/CEST

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EQS Group

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