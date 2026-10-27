Chandrashekhar Azad Demands Halt To SIR, Digital Voter List Alleges Large-Scale Irregularities

MENAFN - IANS) Prayagraj, Oct 27 (IANS) Azad Samaj Party National President Chandrashekhar Azad on Tuesday demanded an immediate halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and called for the digital voter list to be put on hold, alleging large-scale discrepancies in voter registration.

Speaking to IANS, Azad claimed that irregularities in voter lists raised serious questions about the electoral process and its credibility.

"The SIR process should be completely halted, and the digital voter list should also be put on hold. I was the first to share data from Mirapur in Muzaffarnagar showing that some individuals had 24 or even 40 votes registered in their names. If there is so much manipulation and so many discrepancies in the voter lists even in MLC elections, how will you conduct the main elections?" he said.

Azad also raised questions over Form 6, which is used to apply for inclusion of names in electoral rolls, and the functioning of the Election Commission.

"Questions are continuously being raised about Form 6 and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The SIR is not good and should be stopped. In the name of SIR, votes are being deleted on a large scale. People are watching everything because these actions are now in front of them," he said.

He further warned that those responsible would face action if the government changed.

"When the government changes, action will be taken against them too," he added.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has appealed to people from different sections of society, including students, farmers, labourers, women, youth and traders, to participate in the 'Chalo Dilli' march at Ramlila Maidan in the national Capital on November 1.

The rally comes amid the INDIA Bloc's plans to organise a symbolic public impeachment event against Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, on October 30.

Azad also criticised the government over its handling of the demands raised by panchayat assistants, alleging that their concerns remained unresolved despite a week-long protest.

"The Panchayat assistants protested for a week, but you gave them whatever you wanted to offer and sent them away without fulfilling their demands... Now that elections are approaching, you will make some promises, but it is uncertain whether you will fulfil them. We are concerned about when these promises will be implemented. While you are at it, issue orders to restore the old pension scheme for employees in Uttar Pradesh as well. I would appeal to the government to restore the old pension scheme," he said.