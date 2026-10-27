'I Don't Associate With Remarks Of Congress President': SP's Ram Gopal Yadav Criticises Kharge

MENAFN - IANS) Firozabad, Oct 27 (IANS) Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday hit out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's "baap" remark, advising him to exercise restraint while stating that he doesn't associate with the latter's statement.

Kharge has come under fire after he lost his cool during an address at an event in Bihar's Patna on Sunday, and while responding to an audience member's remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere, said,“Modi ka baap bhi jayega”.

Speaking to reporters at Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, the SP leader said, "Everyone should exercise restraint in their language. We do not agree at all with what the Congress President said about the Prime Minister's father. Political leaders need to exercise restraint in their language; otherwise, the situation will continue to deteriorate."

"If senior leaders use such language, then I don't know what kind of language the juniors will use. I don't associate with the statement of Kharge sahab," he added.

Further, regarding Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks that the INDIA bloc's protests would end within "30 seconds" if Prime Minister Modi removed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Ram Gopal Yadav said: "How can he end the protests since it concerns the entire INDIA bloc?"

Meanwhile, counting is underway for 11 seats in the UP MLC polls.

Speaking on the same, Yadav said: "Counting takes place after every election, and every party hopes and prays for victory. The outcome is in the hands of the people and the voters. We are hopeful that people have voted for the Samajwadi Party. The Samajwadi Party will gain an advantage in both the teachers' and graduates' constituencies."

Earlier on Saturday, SP candidate Sanjay Tripathi also expressed confidence in his victory in the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' constituency, citing years of hard work and the support of teacher voters.

Speaking in Gorakhpur, Tripathi said he was hopeful of a favourable outcome, adding that the support he had received from teachers had strengthened his confidence.

"I am grateful to God and seek His blessings. This is the result of years of continuous hard work, and today is the time for it to bear fruit. The way I have received the cooperation and support of teacher voters has made me very confident," he said.