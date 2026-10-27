'Deserve Every Bit Of It': Virat Kohli's Special Message To Ballon D'or Winner Harry Kane Sparks Internet Frenzy

Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli has penned a heartwarming congratulatory message for Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane following his historic 2026 Ballon d'Or victory in London.

England captain Harry Kane, who won a bronze medal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, emerged as the winner of the prestigious football award on Monday night. The 33-year-old defeated Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal to claim football's ultimate individual honour.

Kane enjoyed a monumental campaign for Bayern Munich and England, scoring a staggering 73 goals across 65 total appearances in the last season. In doing so, Harry Kane became the first English footballer to win the Ballon d'Or in 25 years, succeeding Michael Owen, who last lifted the Golden Ball in 2001.

Also Read:England Captain Harry Kane Wins 2026 Ballon dOr After Record Season

Virat Kohli's Message to Harry Kane Goes Viral

As Harry Kane won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award, Virat Kohli was among the millions of well-wishers and global sports icons celebrating the England captain's historic victory. The two met back in May 2019 at Lord's Cricket Ground in London during the ODI World Cup build-up, where they enjoyed a friendly cricket session and shared their mutual admiration for each other's sports.

Taking to his X handle, Kohli posted a heartfelt message acknowledging Kane's perseverance, integrity, and relentless pursuit of excellence over the years.

“Harry, my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work, and honesty with which you've carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you,” the former India captain wrote.

“God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you, as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations @HKane,” he added.

Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you've carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations ❤️ @HKane

- Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 27, 2026

Virat Kohli and Harry Kane's first-ever public interaction dates back to March 2016 during the T20 World Cup. Following Kohli's masterclass unbeaten 82-run knock against Australia in Mohali, Kane publicly praised the Indian batter on X (then Twitter) for his high-pressure performance.

Kohli reciprocated the admiration during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, wishing Kane and the England squad good luck ahead of their campaign.

'Greatness Recognises Greatness': Fans React To Kohli's Message

Virat Kohli's special message to Harry Kane on winning his first Ballon d'Or award has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts who praised the mutual respect between the two sporting icons and hailed Kohli's heartfelt gesture.

Taking to their X handles, many fans shared their reactions, with several highlighting the mutual admiration between Kohli and Kane and describing the interaction as a meeting of sporting greats. Others called the exchange an example of how sporting excellence transcends boundaries, with fans celebrating the bond between two icons from different sports.

Another section of fans also pointed to Kohli and Kane's long-standing admiration for each other, recalling how the two sporting icons have exchanged praise and good wishes over the years.

@imVkohli King of Cricket & amp; Football. Keep ruling your respective sports.❤️ Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) October 27, 2026

@imVkohli Goats recognise Goats ` (@steynvirat) October 27, 2026

@imVkohli You are always a class act

- Marty Whitby (@MartyWhitby) October 27, 2026

@imVkohli Just two K's recognising each others

- CryptoRishi (@Rishuwishu) October 27, 2026

@imVkohli Cricket's King wishing Football's sensation @HKane congratulations

- WildNorthPk (@PitchAndPolicy1) October 27, 2026

Greatness recognises greatness Sabiee (@whipofwrist) October 27, 2026

2 goats of different sports ❤️

ᴊᴇʀꜱᴇʏ18 (@VIRATERA_18) October 27, 2026

When greatness respects greatness❤️ The bond between these two is something truly special Asmystic (@Catfishhuyaar) October 27, 2026

The mutual respect between two great athletes around the globe❤️ Pari (@BluntIndianGal) October 27, 2026

Game recognizes game

- 18 (@varunx18) October 27, 2026

Legends recognizing legends! ❤️

- Anushka✨ (@anushka18001) October 27, 2026

When greatness respects greatness❤️ The bond between these two is something truly special SALAHOTRO (@SALAHOTRAY) October 27, 2026

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is preparing for the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand, while Harry Kane is set to return to action for Bayern Munich in their upcoming DFB-Pokal second-round fixture against FC Magdeburg on Wednesday, followed by a UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Also Read:Lamine Yamal Wins Kopa Trophy 2026 While Brother Keyne Steals Show