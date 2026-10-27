'Really Happy To Get Close To 200 Mark': Mitchell After Guiding NZ To 198/3 Against India

MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Oct 27 (IANS) Daryl Mitchell's career-best T20 knock of 89 not out from 52 balls took New Zealand to a "really decent score" as the Kiwis made 198/3 in the first innings at the Hnry Stadium here on Tuesday.

Mitchell played a strong hand alongside Finn Allen and Bevon Jacobs as he finally found runs off his bat. He had gone without a T20I fifty since December 2024 but brought up his best in a must-win clash against India to keep the series alive.

Speaking after the innings, the Kiwi all-rounder said the team felt really happy to get to what he believed was a good score. "We're obviously really, really happy to get to a decent score, close to that 200 mark. And nice, I guess, to watch BJ (Jacobs) smack a few sixes as well. Partnerships were built throughout and nice to get a total," Mitchell told broadcasters after the first innings.

The powerplay saw some extra bounce, but Finn Allen did well to keep the scoreboard ticking as he took the hosts to 58/1 in the powerplay. "I think the powerplay was quite tricky with the extra bounce. I thought the way Finn sort of kept trying to take it to them and made them go a bit defensive with their bowling, which helped," he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers did well enough to keep the lid on New Zealand in the latter phase of the innings with some defensive bowling from the visitors, something which Mitchell also acknowledged. "And I thought they bowled really good in the death overs, some great yorkers at the end. I would say that's about par and if we bowl well early, we'll be in with a chance," he concluded.