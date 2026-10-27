Iran, Turkmenistan Discuss Regional Developments And Security

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov have discussed regional developments and international issues in a telephone conversation.

This was reflected in a press release published yesterday by Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“During the call, the two ministers reviewed the latest regional developments and emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic consultations and political efforts to de-escalate tensions and establish lasting stability and security in the region,” the report said.

Meanwhile, Iran is one of Turkmenistan's longest-standing regional partners, with bilateral cooperation spanning energy, transport, trade, and border connectivity. The two countries share a 1,100-kilometer border and maintain an institutional dialogue through a Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which regularly reviews progress across sectors ranging from gas and electricity to transport, customs, agriculture, and investment. During the commission's latest meeting in Tehran in 2025, the sides also discussed the creation of cross-border trade and economic zones to stimulate bilateral commerce.

Energy remains a cornerstone of the relationship. In recent years, Ashgabat and Tehran have expanded cooperation on natural gas supplies, including swap arrangements and discussions on direct exports and transit through Iran to third-country markets. The two sides have also advanced cooperation in electricity transmission and maritime transport, while recent high-level meetings resulted in agreements covering natural gas, customs cooperation, port partnerships between Turkmenbashi and Amirabad, and intergovernmental cooperation plans.

Transport and logistics have become another major pillar of bilateral ties as both countries seek to strengthen regional connectivity. Turkmenistan and Iran have been working to increase cargo flows across their shared border, improve road, rail, and port links, and enhance multimodal transport routes connecting Central Asia with the Persian Gulf and broader international markets.